Getting a new tablet involves quite some research because there are so many great options. If you've settled on one of many excellent Amazon Fire tablets, then you're in luck as quite a few of them are available with impressive discounts right now. These are budget tablets to begin with, so you know they're not going to cost an arm and a leg. They also won't have the same performance as an iPad, for instance, but you're also never going to find a brand-new iPad under $100, right?

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

One of our favorite 2021 tablets, the Fire HD 10 Plus, comes in with a $75 discount, the same rebate we saw back on Black Friday. That's more than 40% off the MSRP for the Fire HD 10 Plus, and definitely a good price to get it for.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) $105 $180 Save $75 If you want the higher-level Fire HD 10 tablet, then get this one. With a Full HD 10.1" screen, this tablet is great for streaming content, playing games, and more. It has 4GB of RAM, which is 1GB more than the regular version, meaning that you'll be more successful in switching from one app to another or running multiple browser tabs. $105 at Amazon $105 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 8

Although this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Fire HD 8 tablet, at $60, it's still an absolutely stellar purchase. The Amazon Fire HD 8 runs on Fire OS and features 32GB of storage space. It comes in black, denim, and pink, and if you want 64GB of space, you'll have to pay $30 extra.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $60 $100 Save $40 This is an 8-inch tablet with an HD display that's perfect for watching videos, reading e-books, or procrastinating on social media. The cameras are good for the occasional video call you need to make, but they're nothing to write home about. The battery life, however, sits at about 13 hours which is impressive for a budget tablet. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 10

The coolest part is that the Amazon Fire HD 10, which is on our best Android tablet list, is also on sale right now, so you should definitely give it some extra attention. This awesome deal we found for the Fire HD 10 tablet takes down the price by an impressive $65. Even if this isn't the biggest discount we've seen for this model, it's still a great purchase.