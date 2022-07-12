Amazon's Fire tablets are a great alternative to pricier options for people who aren't especially demanding on their tech. While they're not particularly powerful devices, they're great for lighter tasks like reading, thumbing through social media, and playing simple games. Right now, a wide range of Fire tablets are on sale for Prime Day, highlighted by a screamin' deal on the Fire HD 10: it's half off at just $75.

The Fire HD 10 is, if you couldn't guess, the 10-inch version. It's got a 1200p display that's plenty crisp enough, and a MediaTek chipset paired with three gigs of RAM. Those specs hardly make it a powerhouse, but again, it's $75. Think of it as a nice couch companion for tooling around online while you watch TV.

Fire HD 10 — $75 off

$75 at Amazon

If you want something smaller and even cheaper, the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 are also on sale for $30 and $45, respectively. Kids' versions are discounted, too, and come with durable, kid-proof cases, plus two-year replacement guarantees in case of breakage. If you're shopping for a young kid, consider one of those models.

There's also an upgraded version of the Fire HD 10 available in the HD 10 Plus. Compared to the base model, it's got an extra gigabyte of RAM (for four gigs total), plus wireless charging. Those extra perks will run you another 30 bucks; that model is going for $105.

Whichever you grab, make sure to throw the Play Store on it. It takes a little elbow grease, but it opens up access to apps that aren't available through Amazon's App Store.