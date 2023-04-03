Several Android OS skins from big brands like Xiaomi offer app lock capabilities, where individual apps require authentication for access, sometimes biometric. The feature can also be added to stock Android using various apps available on the Play Store, although reliability can be an issue with these. Considering the private nature of WhatsApp chats, Meta appears to be taking a step in the right direction with the ongoing development of a per-chat biometric lock baked into WhatsApp.

For an app with a widely advertised focus on privacy and security, the lack of in-app biometric authentication options is glaring. Thankfully, WABetaInfo reports the latest WhatsApp beta update on the Play Store (v 2.23.8.2) has signs of a new feature in development. It will allow users to lock individual chats with a passcode or fingerprint, although only a toggle for the latter is visible. We suspect you will need a passcode set up as a failsafe for the fingerprint unlock.

The screenshots suggest locking sensitive group chats will be possible from the group info section. It also appears all the locked chats will be moved to a vault of sorts, away from your regular chats, so you only need to provide authentication once. Although it isn’t clear in the screenshots shared, WABetaInfo reports WhatsApp will clear the chat if users want to force the chat open, like in the event they forget their passcode.

Little is known about how notifications from these chats will appear, what happens to the media in the conversations, and how many chats we can lock. WhatsApp is one of the most popular encrypted messaging apps around, but it isn’t pioneering a feature here. For instance, Telegram has allowed passcode or fingerprint unlock since around 2018, but for the app instead of individual chats, and it is rather puzzling why WhatsApp isn’t going that route.

More details should emerge as development and beta testing continue, or when the feature is rolled out. Until then, you’re better off sticking to OS-level or third-party app lock utilities for WhatsApp.