Summary Google TV's Android 14 update includes a Find my remote tool for finding lost remotes.

Walmart Onn Google TV Pro, while not running Android 14, has the remote finding functionality due to a newer Android 12 release.

Existing Google TVs may not get the Find my remote feature if their remotes lack the necessary hardware.

Walmart launched its Onn Google TV 4K Pro earlier this month with impressive upgrades and intriguing new features. Among other things, the streaming box shipped with a Find my remote functionality. Pressing a tiny button located in front of the streaming box will cause the remote to beep and flash its tiny LED light for 30 seconds. Initially, it was assumed that Walmart added the lost remote finding functionality to the Onn Google TV 4K Pro. But that's not the case, with the feature reportedly being a part of Android 14 for TV.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman spotted strings related to the new Find my remote feature in Google's latest Android 14 for TV emulator build (via Android Authority) uploaded after I/O 2024. The strings make it clear that the tool to locate the lost remote is part of the Google TV platform, possibly paving the way for it to come to more streaming boxes in the future.

When Find my remote is enabled, you can play a sound to locate your Google TV remote if it's misplaced. There is a button on your Google TV that you can push to play a sound on your remote for 30 seconds. This only works with supported Google TV remote controls. To stop the sound, press any button on your remote.

Besides pressing a button on the streaming box, Google might also let you use voice commands to find the lost remote. AFTVnews could trigger the tool through a voice command on their Walmart Onn 4K Pro, though the feature did not work, presumably due to a bug.

While Walmart's Pro streaming box does not run Android 14 for TV, its firmware is based on a newer Android 12 for TV release that includes the remote finding tool.

Find my remote might not come to existing Google TVs

At the moment, it is unclear which new and existing streaming boxes will gain access to the Find my remote tool with Android 14 for TV's release. But don't expect this feature to come to your Google TV if its remote lacks the requisite hardware, which is a built-in speaker.

Apple TV has included a lost remote finding tool for Siri Remote for a few years now. Given the feature's usefulness, it's good to see Google finally bringing it to Google TV — better late than never!