Finding Paradise, the sequel to the hit RPG To the Moon, is now available on mobile devices. Originally released on PC in 2017, Finding Paradise received glowing reviews thanks to its emotional storyline. The Android version is a perfect port, and despite the annoyance of it forcing you to log in with a TapTap account, we can't recommend it enough.

Performance and controls

For those concerned about the transition to mobile, you needn't be worried. Indeed, Finding Paradise is almost a better experience on a mobile device. The tap-to-move controls are ideal for the small screen, and all relevant menus are easily accessible. While figuring out exactly where you need to tap to progress initially can be tricky, you get the hang of it quickly.

Finding Paradise's graphics are reminiscent of early Game Boy Advance RPGs and are none lesser for it. They also have the additional effect of ensuring the game will run perfectly on all modern devices.

However, even if Finding Paradise's controls were awkward and suffered constant frame drops, this would still be one of the best RPGs on mobile.

Visuals and music

Finding Paradise instantly hooks you with its soothing music and comforting pixel art. Those who grew up gaming in the early '90s will feel an instant blast of nostalgia. But in Finding Paradise, this feels less like a technological limitation and more like an intentional effort to build the game's atmosphere.

A considerable part of the game is the music. The calming soundtrack is warming and saddening, bringing each scene together easily. Under no circumstances play this game on mute, and grab your best pair of headphones instead.

Of course, a story-based RPG like this can't rely on music and visuals alone. Thankfully, Finding Paradise offers one of the most profound and emotional tales you can experience in a game today.​​​​​​​

Story and gameplay

Finding Paradise follows the characters introduced in To the Moon, Dr. Rosalene, and Dr. Watts, but it's a completely standalone game . This pair helps their dying patients fulfill their last wishes by traversing through their memories. There's no combat, no training skills, just a slow adventure through their lives. The patient in this game, Colin, offers a unique paradoxical twist to the story.

Typically, Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts change various aspects of their patients' lives to help them find satisfaction. However, Colin asks them to change something, yet nothing at all.

This challenge is compounded by technical difficulties experienced by the doctors, hampering their ability to fulfill their obligations. It's a story that is best not experienced before a social gathering, as the emotional punch will leave you speechless for some time.

Finding Paradise is nearly a visual novel, offering very few game mechanics. While there are a few puzzles, it's a narrative experience at its core.​​​​​​​

Finding Paradise is a powerful RPG that will linger in your mind long after completion

If there's one RPG you play this year, make it this one. And returning players ought to give it a g,o too; the addition of a music-box mode allows you to access the entire soundtrack on command. There are also a few technical improvements, including an auto-save feature.

Overall, Finding Paradise is a must-play game. With only 5 hours of gameplay, it's difficult to argue that you won't have time. But we guarantee they'll be some of the best hours in any game you have. Finding Paradise is available to download now from the TapTap store and the Play Store; just keep in mind you'll still need to create a TapTap account for either version.