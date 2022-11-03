Finding Paradise is finally coming to Android. Originally released on PC in 2017, the excellent story-driven RPG is making its way to mobile. A sequel to To the Moon, those who missed the original release, or were waiting for it to come to mobile, can play it on November 18, 2022.

Like To the Moon, Finding Paradise was developed in RPG Maker. The focus is on the story, so those looking for combat would be best browsing our list of the best RPGs for Android instead. That being said, Finding Paradise's story is well worth the money.

The narrative for Finding Paradise follows Dr. Wats and Dr. Rosalene of Sigmund Corps. They traverse their dying patients' memories to fulfill their last wishes artificially. Our adventure through life towards death is the theme, but there's plenty of humor to lighten up the sometimes bleak themes. It's an atypical RPG worth trying out if you're looking for something new.

If you're unsure whether it's worth it, the Steam version of Finding Paradise has overwhelmingly positive reviews (98% positive), with most of them mentioning the heartbreaking story as a key selling point. It's relatively short, so you should be able to complete it within a day or two in around 5 hours.

Not only will you be able to experience Finding Paradise from your phone, but the mobile port also comes with a raft of optimizations to enhance the experience. Remastered visuals, redesigned UI, tap controls, and auto-save are all included. Even better, a new music-box mode allows players to access the entire soundtrack on command. The soundtrack is just as fantastic as the story, so this feature is a huge plus for new and returning players.

Finding Paradise will land on the Play Store and TapTap for $2.99 on November 18th. Unfortunately, you'll need to register for a TapTap account before you can play, even for the Play Store version. But if you missed out on To The Moon, we definitely recommend downloading it too; it's equally as wonderful, not to mention a great place to start to prep for Finding Paradise's release.