Humane's AI Pin hit the reviewers' rounds this week. Now it's time for the meta cut. Join the Android Police podcast as we rack the dominoes back from execution to concept and see if there's any salvation to be had from the fall. Also, loads of Android news, an e-reader to best the Kindle perhaps, and a Vampire Weekend album review. Hit the decks.

01:36 | This Our Future?

27:54 | Droidy

47:54 | Read This

Excerpts from The Verge, P*rnhub (yes, seriously), The Punisher (Netflix via Shabeebstyle), Cyberpunk 2077 (CD: Projekt Red), and Infraction and Aim To Head.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0