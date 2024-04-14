Humane's AI Pin hit the reviewers' rounds this week. Now it's time for the meta cut. Join the Android Police podcast as we rack the dominoes back from execution to concept and see if there's any salvation to be had from the fall. Also, loads of Android news, an e-reader to best the Kindle perhaps, and a Vampire Weekend album review. Hit the decks.
01:36 | This Our Future?
27:54 | Droidy
- Google finally launches its Find My Device network
- Dbrand just spent 24 hours doubling down on racist remarks before apologizing
- YouTube has a new design on desktop and everyone is mad about it
- Apple may not end up beating Android at the emulation game after all
- Google’s AI Magic Editor is coming to all devices for free, but there's a catch
47:54 | Read This
- Android 15 Beta 1 is here, but many details are still under wraps
- Kobo's new color e-readers add some saturation to your reading
- Only God Was Above Us by Vampire Weekend Reviews and Tracks - Metacritic
- The Pixel 8 Pro was all I needed to create my solar eclipse memories
Excerpts from The Verge, P*rnhub (yes, seriously), The Punisher (Netflix via Shabeebstyle), Cyberpunk 2077 (CD: Projekt Red), and Infraction and Aim To Head.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com