Xfinity has a massive user base across the United States comprising millions of broadband, cable TV, and mobile internet subscribers. You can enjoy your favorite shows on your Google TV with Xfinity's high-speed internet and various cable and streaming plans. However, if you face disruption in any service, you'll need your Xfinity ID and password to log in to the website and troubleshoot issues. This guide shows you how to figure out your login credentials if you can’t remember them.

How do I create an Xfinity ID if I don't have one?

You need a single Xfinity ID and password to sign in to and manage all accounts and services, including Xfinity internet, TV, and mobile. It can be your registered phone number, email address, or username. If you don’t have one yet, you can create yours by visiting the Xfinity website and providing your phone number or social security number (SSN). Follow the on-screen instructions to create your Xfinity ID. However, if you don't get the invitation, verify whether you entered the correct phone number or email address. Also, check your email’s spam folder.

How to find your Xfinity ID

You only need one set of login credentials to access all your services. Since your Xfinity ID is typically your email, phone number, or username, you can find it from the Xfinity website, mobile app, or your Xfinity X1 cable box.

If you do not know which email address or phone number is associated with your account, you can use the lookup tool. You'll need to enter the requested details and click Continue. You will get a verification code for signing in if the details match the company’s records.

Finding your Xfinity ID with the Xfinity app

While Comcast has several apps, you'll want to download the Xfinity app from the App Store or Google Play Store. We've included a link for the Play Store below. Once you open the app, you can request your ID by following these steps:

Launch the Xfinity app on your phone and sign in to your account. Go to the Account section in the lower-right corner. Select Account settings. Tap Xfinity ID and security. Close You’ll find your Xfinity ID under the Personal Information section.

Finding your Xfinity ID with the Xfinity Voice Remote

If you’re a primary user, you can find your details by saying “Xfinity ID” or “username” in your Xfinity Voice Remote on your X1 TV box. Secondary users can use the Xfinity website or mobile app to find their Xfinity ID.

How to change your Xfinity username

If you can't remember your Xfinity username or ID, you may want to change it to something you won't forget. You can change your Xfinity username from the Xfinity website. It’s worth noting that you can’t reuse your old username.

Sign in to xfinity.com from your browser. Click the Account icon. Select Account and Identity. Source: Xfinity Choose Xfinity ID and Security under Your Information. Source: Xfinity Select Change email and username. Source: Xfinity Confirm your password. Enter the new Xfinity username. Click Save.

How to change your Xfinity password

Xfinity recommends changing or resetting your password regularly for security. Keep your Xfinity password between eight and 128 characters. It should contain at least one number and a special character, but it can't have your name or username.

Changing your Xfinity password in your browser

Sign in to the Xfinity website from a web browser. Click the Account icon. Select Account and Identity. Choose Xfinity ID and Security. Scroll to the Security section and select Change password. Enter the new password. Click Save.

Changing your Xfinity password from the mobile app

Sign in to the Xfinity app. Select Account. Choose Account Settings. Tap Xfinity ID and security. Choose Change Password. Enter your current password. Type your new password. Tap Save.

Changing the Xfinity account password for secondary users

Managers, members, and viewers can’t change their password if their mobile number or email address isn’t associated with the account. Only the Primary account can change it. After that, secondary users can log in and add a phone number or email address. It ensures that they can reset their password in the future.

Here’s how to change the password on a secondary user account:

As the primary user, sign in to xfinity.com. Click the Account icon. Select Account and Identity. Scroll to view all the users on the account. Select a user. Select Change Password under the user’s Xfinity ID. Type a new password and re-enter it to confirm. Click Save.

How to reset your Xfinity password if you've forgotten it

Contact Xfinity’s Online Support Center if you do not have a mobile number or personal email address linked to your account. They will update your information so that you can reset your password.

Visit www.xfinity.com/password. Enter your Xfinity ID, linked phone number, or a verified personal email address. Click Continue. Select if you want to reset your password via a text message, call, or secret question. Enter the password reset code. Click Continue. Source: Xfinity Create your new password. Click Continue.

Clear the cache and cookies on the browser if there’s an issue with resetting your password.

Managing your Xfinity account is a breeze

The quickest way to retrieve your Xfinity ID is to use the online lookup tool. Once you find your ID, changing or resetting your password is straightforward. But ensure your account is active by staying on top of your bills.

If you face problems at any step, contact Xfinity customer service. Use the tips in our guide to bypass automated menus and talk to a human for a quicker resolution.