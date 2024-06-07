Summary A new feature in the Find My Device app lets you track Family Link devices.

Previously, you had to use the Family Link app to track the location of the supervised devices.

Family device tracking is rolling out as a part of the latest Find My Device update.

After taking its sweet time, Google finally launched the Find My Device network in April 2024. It allows your lost or stolen Android phone to ping other nearby Android devices to relay its location information to Google's servers, all without internet access. And on phones like the Pixel 8 Pro, the feature works even when the device is powered off. As Google continues the network's slow international expansion, it is adding a handy new feature to the Find My app: the ability to track the location of your Family Link devices.

First reported by Android Authority and confirmed by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, the latest Find My Device app adds a new "Family devices" tab. From here, you can view the location of all devices linked to accounts you supervise through Family Link.

Note that any family members added to your Google One account won't appear here. The tab will only show devices linked to accounts you have explicitly added through Family Link. The latter is a parental control service from Google for supervising and managing your children's Android devices, including adding content restrictions, setting screen time limits, and more.

Previously, you had to use the Family Link app to view the location of your children's devices. But now, you can do so directly from within the Find My Device app, which is a lot more convenient.

As of now, it's unclear if Google is also rolling out the ability to track Family Link devices on Find My Device on the web or not.

Find My Device keeps getting better

Family device tracking appears to be rolling out as a part of the Find My Device v3.1.078-1. You can grab the update from the Play Store or sideload it from APKMirror. If the Family Link devices do not show up after updating, you must wait for Google to enable the feature from a server-side push. The company could make this feature official when it releases the June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop next week or later this month.

While a small change, this makes Google's Find My Device app even better, giving you a single place to track all your own and supervised devices.