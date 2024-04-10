When you join a Metro plan, T-Mobile assigns you a unique account number to manage your profile like a pro. You'll need your account number to contact customer care, manage your profile, port to another carrier, and set up automatic payments. Your Metro account number is on the company's web portal, billing statement, welcome kit, and mobile apps for Apple iPhone and Android phones. Here's how to find your Metro by T-Mobile account number.

Find your Metro by T-Mobile account number online

Metro offers several ways to find your account number. The easiest way is to use the company's web app. You can also change other details, such as security settings, add-ons, data usage, and more. Let's check it in action.

Use Metro by T-Mobile web app

Before we start, keep your Metro account PIN ready.

Visit Metro by T-Mobile on the web. Use your phone number and account PIN. Metro sends you a six-digit temporary code when you set up its services. You can use it to set an eight-digit account PIN that doesn't contain spaces or special characters. If you don't remember your account PIN, click Forgot Account PIN at the bottom and follow the on-screen instructions to reset it. Then, save it to your preferred password manager. Select the Payment option on your account homepage. Choose any one of your previous bills and find your nine-digit account number listed.

You can make other changes to your Metro account from the same menu.

Try myMetro mobile apps

While the Metro web app is ideal for desktop users, iOS and Android users can try myMetro mobile apps to find their account number. Follow the steps below.

Download myMetro app on iPhone or Android. Sign in with your Metro cellular number and PIN. The home page displays your current plan, balance, and billing cycle. Move to the Payment tab to find your previous bill. You'll find your account number under payment details.

Close

You can also slide to the Account tab to manage your plan, add services, and update personal details like email and address.

Check your billing statement

If you want to check your Metro account number quickly and don't have access to desktop or Metro mobile apps, look for your monthly bill statement in your email inbox. Find your account number printed on the statement.

Find your welcome email or physical kit

When you sign up for one of the Metro services, the company sends a welcome kit to your email. Find the email in your inbox and check your account number.

Do you still have trouble finding your Metro by T-Mobile account number? It's time to contact the Metro customer service. Dial 1-888-863-8768 from your Metro cellular number, follow the automated responses to speak with a representative, and request your account number. The person asks for the necessary details to confirm your identity before sharing the account number.

Visit a Metro by T-Mobile Store

If you are near a Metro store, visit it and ask the local representative for your account number. Bring relevant identity documents and account information with you.

Why do you need Metro by T-Mobile account number?

Knowing your Metro by T-Mobile account number can be useful in several situations.

Porting your number: If you face frequent call drops and signal errors in your area, switch to another carrier. You need your account number to start the porting process with your new carrier.

If you face frequent call drops and signal errors in your area, switch to another carrier. You need your account number to start the porting process with your new carrier. Contacting customer service: When you contact Metro customer care for one of the account-related queries, the representative may ask for your account number so that they can assist you.

You can also use your Metro account number to pay bills, manage your account, and set up automatic payments.

Pin down your Metro by T-Mobile account number

Finding your Metro by T-Mobile account number is easy. After you find the account number, write it down in your preferred note-taking app. Although Metro offers compelling plans with affordable pricing, optional add-ons, and full 5G access, it doesn't beat T-Mobile's excellent 5G coverage and premium data. Check out our separate comparison post between T-Mobile and Metro to learn more.