Summary Google's Find My Device has evolved into the more capable Find Hub, but remnants of ancient phone-finding tools still exist.

The still-live "Find your phone" Google Account settings page now recommends you "try calling your phone," which probably won't help anyone.

All phone-finding tools have moved to the Find Hub, making the Find your phone page's continued existence redundant.

Change can be great, especially when it's something like Google's Find My Device evolving into the increasingly capable Find Hub. But even when a service makes positive progress, you'll occasionally find head-scratching oversights or half-measures, and those can be confusing or downright misleading.

That's the case with Google's latest step in migrating its former phone-finding controls to the new, comprehensive Find Hub. Google axed the long-standing method of finding a lost smartphone and ported the functionality over to the new app and web page, but the remnants of the old way remain. Somewhat amusingly, while the "Find your phone" settings page still exists, it now offers a single piece of advice: "try calling" it (Source: 9to5Google).