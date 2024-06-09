Apple Music may not be the top choice for everyone, but it could be the preferred streaming app for those in the Apple ecosystem. It features an intuitive user interface and library tools. The music streaming service offers excellent sound quality when you use it with the best wireless headphones. You can also look back at your music choices with Apple Music Replay. While Spotify Wrapped lets you view reports only at the end of the year, Replay offers monthly stats. This guide shows you how to access your top songs on the app and any browser.

What is Apple Music Replay?

Apple Music Replay displays your top songs, albums, artists, playlists, and genres. It generates these statistics based on your Apple Music listening history, the number of times you played a song, and how long you spent listening to it.

If Apple has enough data on your music history, you’ll see your monthly stats and milestones. You can view your year-end Replay and highlight reel at the end of the year. It also lets you share your listening insights via text and social media.

How to view Apple Music Replay on the iOS/Android app

Although we use an iPhone for the following screenshots, the process is similar for Android.

Launch the Apple Music app. Select the Home tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down and tap the section under Replay: Your Top Songs by Year. It takes you to the website. Close Tap Jump in. You can view your top songs, albums, and other stats.

How to view Apple Music Replay from the Apple Music website

Visit the Apple Music website on any browser. Click Sign In. Enter your email or Apple ID and click Continue. Click Home on the panel to the left. Scroll down to the Replay section to view your music stats.

How to find your favorite songs on the Apple Music Replay website

Visit the Apple Music Replay site. Click Jump In. Enter your Apple ID or email address. Log in to your account to view your Replay info.

Why can’t I see my music history on Apple Music Replay?

You may need to play more music if you can’t see your Apple Music listening stats. The app should notify you when your Replay is ready after it generates the statistics.

Another reason could be that you turned off Listening History for Apple Music. Here's how to turn it on in the Apple Music iOS and Android apps.

Turning on Listening History on iOS

Open the Apple Music app on your iOS device. Tap Settings. Select Music. Turn on the Use Listening History toggle. Close

Turning on Listening History on Android

Launch the Apple Music app. Tap the three-dot icon. Tap Settings. Close Toggle on Use Listening History. Close

Enjoy your favorite tunes on Apple Music

Apple Music Replay shows your listening stats in a shareable format so you can send them to your family and friends via messaging apps or social media platforms. It also helps you discover new music and artists. You can easily access your report on your iPhone, Android device, or web browser.

If you’re an audiophile, turn on lossless audio on Apple Music and enjoy a superior listening experience. You might need to check your data usage since lossless audio tracks use more data and storage space.