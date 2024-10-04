Most of us don't plan for emergencies because we assume they won't happen to us yet. But who's to say when disaster strikes? When there's a natural disaster, you may need emergency shelter. Google Maps provides a quick way to find a shelter, even if you didn't prepare in advance. The app is the default choice on most Android smartphones. With Google Maps and your phone, you'll find a shelter near you and save your life.

How Google crisis alerts work

Google's crisis alerts keep you informed during emergencies. The notifications appear with a red alert icon when you're searching for or navigating through affected areas. Tap the icon to expand a crisis sheet for more details, including a summary of the event, updates, and external resources.

Sometimes, you'll receive alerts before a disaster happens. For example, during hurricanes, Google makes forecasts that appear on Search and Maps, showing the storm's predicted path. They also send navigation warnings if roads might be impacted, helping you to avoid dangerous areas.

Google depends on reliable sources and advanced technology to broadcast disaster notifications. It collects information from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), among other organizations.

It also uses satellite images from the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES), Himawari-9 satellites, and a deep learning model that provides information in real time. This way, you'll know about fire boundaries and road closures. You'll also have access to emergency contacts immediately.

How to use Google Maps to find emergency locations

When you receive an emergency alert and search for shelters near you, Google Maps helps you find the fastest or best routes. Maps considers current road conditions, closures, and traffic. It also keeps you updated on road conditions so that you can reach safety.

Google Maps relies on an internet connection to see all real-time updates, which can be hard when connectivity is disrupted. So, play it safe and download offline maps.

After saving the area with shelters, you can navigate to those locations even without an internet connection. Still, offline maps provide only the basic layout and routes. They may not show you traffic updates or road closures.

Follow the steps below to find the shelters:

Open the Google Maps app. Tap the search bar at the top of the screen. Enter emergency shelters near me. The map focuses on locations nearby. You can use keyword variations. Swipe up the results or pan the map to select one. Tap Directions to get the fastest route. Close Tap Start when you're on the move to get turn-by-turn directions.

How to use Google Maps layers to find help in crises

Using the layers feature in Google Maps is a quicker way to learn more about disasters than searching. Primarily, it focuses on wildfires, so you can't use it to check other crises like floods and earthquakes.

Still, it's worth trying to check ongoing fires near you without typing search queries. You can also view traffic updates and change your map's appearance. Here's how:

Open Google Maps. Tap the layers icon in the upper-right corner. It looks like a square on another square. Select Wildfires. Close Choose a nearby fire to view its information. Under Help and information, use the provided websites and contact information to get assistance. Close

How to find unofficial shelters on Google Maps

If official emergency shelters don't show up around you on Google Maps, go to a local community center, place of worship, government building, or library. These buildings are usually designed to be more structurally sound because of the capacity of the people they hold. They also withstand natural disasters better than most homes.

However, it depends on the region. Not all locations have such structures. You can find them with a simple search on the Maps app. Use keywords like schools, church, or library near me and variations.

Let Google Maps guide you to safety

Google Maps is an invaluable resource during crises, and has proved that on many occasions. In Hurricane Irene, Google Maps tracked the storm's path and provided forecasts, evacuation routes, and details on high-risk coastal areas.

The app mostly relies on real-time data, which may contribute to background activity and battery drain. In some regions where extreme natural disasters rarely happen, it may be unnecessary to keep the alerts active. In that case, you can turn them off at any time.