If you own a trusty Samsung phone, chances are it came preinstalled with the Samsung My Files app. The app helps manage and find files stored on any Samsung device. This includes access to popular third-party cloud services like Samsung Cloud and Google Drive and files stored in your slotted SD card. So, with the Samsung My Files app, you don't have to search every nook and cranny to get to those files. However, finding a specific file location may be tricky because the app aggregates everything together via categories. So, in this guide, we teach you how to use the Samsung My Files app to locate all your downloads.

How to enable required permissions for Samsung My Files

To access your files and folders, you need to activate the required permissions for your device. Below, we walk you through how to set the storage permissions for Samsung My Files. We use a Samsung Galaxy S23 in this example, but any Samsung tablet or phone (compatible with My Files) also works.

Navigate to Settings. Tap Apps. 2 Images Close Scroll down the list of apps and locate and tap My File. Tap Permissions. 2 Images Close Navigate to the Not Allowed section. Tap Music and Audio, and select Allow > Confirm. 2 Images Close

Once you've turned on permissions for Music and Audio, it automatically turns on permissions for Photos and Videos. If the app is unused for a few months, it removes the required permissions by default.

You can view My Files from the Samsung App settings. This page lists the required and optional permissions for the app to function fully.

How to find and open your downloads using Samsung My Files

Once you've found your file, we recommend renaming it. That way, you'll always know what it is at first glance. But if you don't remember the name off the top of your head and need to find out where that file is, use filters to narrow down the date and file type (such as document or image). We walk you through how to do this below.

Open the Samsung My Files app. If you can't locate the app within the App Drawer, search "My Files" on your device's homepage. Tap Downloads Tap the magnifying glass icon. 2 Images Close Type the file name and select any filter (including time and type). If you don't know the file name, sort by time and file type. To review your file, tap the file name or image thumbnail. 2 Images Close

Downloaded files show up at the top under Today. The file list (under Downloads) is sorted by date by default.

Most Samsung Galaxy devices come with Samsung My Files by default, but if this app isn't set on your device, search for the app in the Samsung Galaxy Store. Click the link to the official app from the Play Store widget below.

Improving your Samsung Galaxy phone experience

Having a single app that systematically groups files in one place is handy. But sometimes, it's about more than finding your files while on the go. Navigating through your App Drawer while dealing with a congested list of preinstalled apps is still a headache. However, it doesn't have to be this way. There are tips and tricks for Samsung Galaxy to level up your Android experience, including customizing and tweaking the UI to your liking and learning some nifty app swaps to replace your default software. Thankfully, on Android, the world is your oyster.