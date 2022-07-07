So you downloaded a file on your Samsung Galaxy phone, and now you're wondering where it went? If you don't know the location of the saved file, accessing it can be quite a challenge, especially if you are in a hurry. Read below to find out how to access downloads on Samsung phones and where they are stored.

Where are downloads stored on a Samsung Galaxy phone?

Accessing any downloads will depend on the file type and how it was downloaded. Google Chrome or other web browsers usually store downloaded files in the Downloads folder on your internal storage. Apps store their downloaded data inside a sub-folder they create in the "Android" folder. This directory is not user-accessible, and you must grant the file manager special permission to access and modify files and folders present inside. Similarly, movies or TV shows downloaded from Netflix or Prime Video for offline viewing are not accessible outside those apps.

In some instances, apps can also create a folder in the root directory of the phone's internal storage to store downloaded data. Regardless, in most cases, you can access downloaded files on your Galaxy phone using a file manager—either the included app or a third-party one.

How to access downloads stored on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung's My Files app is pre-installed on all its Galaxy phones and tablets, so using that is the most straightforward approach. The file manager categorizes files based on their type, making them quicker to access.

Open the My Files app. If you are looking for a recently downloaded file, you should see it in the Recent files section at the top. Select the category for the downloaded file that you are looking for. For example, tap on the Images category if you are looking for a photo you downloaded last week.

All the images stored on your phone from different apps, including photos taken using the camera, will be displayed.

You can sort the results based on Name, Date, Type , or Size.

, or Tap on an image to open it using the image viewer of your choice. You can find downloads from Chrome, including pages for offline viewing, from the Downloads category. Similarly, APKs downloaded from third-party sources can be found in the Installation files category.

category. You can tap on an APK file from here to start the installation process. If you know the file name you are looking for, tap the Search icon in the top-right corner of the My files app. Proceed to enter the file name. You can also file the results based on the time and file type. 4 Images Close

You can manually go through the files stored on your Galaxy phone's internal storage by tapping on Internal storage under the Storage section. If your phone supports external storage, it will show up here. Tap on its name to access the files stored on it.

You can access all directories on your phone's internal storage but can't manage or modify content in all of them.

When accessing your phone's internal storage, your My Files app will only show the Essentials folders. These are the most common folders that you will primarily need to access: Download, Music, Pictures, and DCIM (where the camera shots are saved). To view all folders on your phone's internal storage, tap the drop-down menu below Internal storage and select the All option.

2 Images

Close

If you don't like Samsung's built-in My Files app, you can try one of the best third-party file managers apps for Android. They are more advanced and even allow you to connect to an FTP or SFTP server to manage files remotely on them. Once you have become apt at finding downloaded files, check out the best Android and One UI software tips to get the most out of your Galaxy phone.