While it might sound simple, finding downloaded files on your Google Pixel Tablet can be tricky. Depending on your file manager app and default downloads folder, your downloaded files might not end up where you expect. There are many places downloads can end up, and we'll help you find them.

This guide shows you where your Pixel Tablet stores downloads by default and how to change your download location for alternative file manager apps. We also show you alternative places where downloads end up. These steps work for most Pixel devices, including the latest Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as they use the same software (barring some aesthetic tweaks) out of the box.

Where does the Pixel Tablet store downloads by default?

The Pixel Tablet stores downloaded files in the /storage/emulated/0/Download path by default. Any file manager app can find this location. If you haven't installed an alternative file manager app, you'll use the Files by Google app, which comes preinstalled on all Google Pixel phones and devices.

These steps work for Android devices running Android 10 and later.

We used a Pixel phone for these screenshots, but the app looks identical on your Pixel Tablet.

Open this app and tap Downloads. This displays a complete list of downloaded files. Most web browsers and apps download files to this folder by default, including Google's first-party apps like Google Drive and Google Chrome.

This app is identical for all Android phones and tablets. So, if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet with the Files by Google app, you'll find the Downloads folder in the same place. While other file manager apps, such as Samsung's My Files app, offer similar functionality, we recommend using the Files by Google app, which is free to download from the Google Play Store. However, your Pixel Tablet doesn't store downloaded files in the Files by Google app. This app only organizes and displays files stored in your tablet's internal storage. If the file you're looking for doesn't appear in the Downloads folder, dive into your tablet's internal storage.

Find downloads in your Pixel Tablet's internal storage

If downloaded files don't show up in your file manager app, investigate your Pixel Tablet's internal storage. While file manager apps try to organize your phone's internal storage (for example, by combining all image folders into one), sometimes you'll need to go to the source.

As the Pixel Tablet doesn't support SD cards, this is the only place downloads can be unless you physically connected your tablet to an external storage device.

Open the Files app. Select the Browse tab. Select Internal storage. Tap Downloads.

Files here can be moved outside your Downloads folder.

Tap and hold a file. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Move to. Navigate to the destination folder.

Files can be moved within your tablet's internal storage or to an external storage device. They can also be moved to a cloud storage app, which is perfect when you run low on storage space.

Check if your Pixel Tablet stores downloads elsewhere

By default, files are stored in the /storage/emulated/0/Download path. However, due to changes to your file manager app or Android version, your Downloads folder may change location. To check where a file is stored, long press the file and tap File info. This shows the location path of that file.

Some apps download files to different locations without informing you. This means manually searching your tablet's internal storage, but there are some common places to look first.

Alternative locations apps on your Pixel Tablet download files to

An app can download a file anywhere in your tablet's internal storage. While this is usually the Downloads folder, apps download files to various locations. While we can't list every app's download location, here are common places to check if a downloaded file doesn't appear in the Downloads folder:

The root internal path on the Pixel Tablet is /storage/emulated/0. All locations described below can be found by appending the path to the root internal path. For example, /storage/emulated/0/Android/media.

.../Pictures

Apps that download pictures to your device (for example, photo editing apps and communication apps like Facebook Messenger) often download them to this folder. This is also where screenshots are stored by default.

.../Movies

Apps that store videos on your device (for example, downloaded Instagram stories) can download files to this folder.

.../DCIM

This is where your Pixel Tablet's camera saves photos and Google Photos stores downloaded photos. DCIM stands for Digital Camera Images, so this is an excellent place to look for images that don't appear in Downloads or Pictures.

.../Android/media

If you can't find a media file in either of the above, Some apps like WhatsApp save downloaded photos and videos to this folder.

.../Documents

Documents downloaded from apps like Google Docs or Microsoft Word end up in your Downloads folder, but some apps don't follow this rule. Documents that end up here tend to be reports like bank statements.

Don't lose track of your downloads

Finding downloads on your Pixel Tablet is usually straightforward, but this isn't always the case. After you figure out where that pesky document is hiding, explore more your tablet's functionality with these essential Android 14 settings.