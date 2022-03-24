Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular daily activity many of us do. Be it music, photos, or videos, the best Android phones can get cluttered with random files. In the blink of an eye, you can collect multiple downloads without thinking twice about them.

But what if you need to view or delete them later? You may not know where to look, or maybe you don't check these files that often. In any case, it's a good idea to manage your downloads to tidy up and create some extra storage space.

Find your downloads with the default file manager

Each smartphone manufacturer may offer a slightly different built-in file manager app, but your experience should be similar overall. If you're a Samsung owner, check out our tutorial showing where to find downloads on your Samsung Galaxy phone.

To quickly find the downloads on your device, do the following:

Open the Files or My Files app. Look for a section called Downloads. Tap it to view the files you downloaded. 2 Images Close

Use the Files by Google app for your downloads

Multiple third-party file manager apps are available, allowing you to find one that fits your needs. However, The Files by Google app is a great replacement option if you're unhappy with the default file manager. It's accessible across most Android devices, providing a universal file manager that fits your needs. The app experience is the same regardless of your smartphone, making it a simple way to manage your downloads.

Open the Files app. Select the Browse tab at the bottom. Tap the Downloads category. Select the Download tab to see the files in that folder. 2 Images Close

Locate your downloads manually

If you want something more advanced, this method is what you're looking for. It involves manually navigating through the folders on your device, giving you a few additional options over your downloads.

Open the Files app. Select the Browse tab at the bottom. Close Scroll down and go to Internal storage. Tap the Download folder. 2 Images Close

Move your downloads to another location

Moving specific files away from the Download folder is helpful for multiple reasons, especially those containing private or personal information. Putting these files into their own folder keeps them secure while making it difficult to delete them accidentally. This also prevents them from being buried and mixed in with the other random files you downloaded.

Open the Files app. Navigate to your Download folder. Tap the three-dot menu to the right of any file. Choose the Move to option. Tap Internal storage at the bottom. 2 Images Close Select any location or folder. Tap the Move here button to transfer the file to that location. 2 Images Close

You can also use the Copy to option and paste these files to another location. This allows you to create as many duplicates as you want without removing the original files from your Download folder.

2 Images

Close

View the exact location of your downloads

You may want to see the specific location of the Download folder for various reasons from time to time. Tap the three-dot menu next to one of your downloaded files and go to File info. The /storage/emulated/0/Download path is the default for many modern Android devices. Some third-party web browsers might save files to a different folder, but this should be the location for most downloads.

2 Images

Close

Managing your downloads is easier than you think

If you're looking for simplicity, the Files by Google app was designed to help you manage your downloads in the easiest way possible. Your downloads are grouped by category, allowing you to quickly locate specific file types, such as images or videos. And it only takes a few taps to find what you're looking for in a pinch. At the same time, you can manually browse your internal storage for greater control and flexibility. This allows you to move, copy, or delete files however you want, giving you a more customized user experience overall.

Speaking of tidying up, you might want to learn how to delete your unwanted WhatsApp media files to free up storage space. These files can add up over time, so it's a good idea to clear them out to prevent unnecessary storage overload.