We all need to declutter our digital working space sometimes. The best way to do that is by removing unused folders and uninstalling old programs. Computers perform better when they are clean and functional, similar to how you want to treat a productive machine like a Chromebook. Since Windows 11 is more app-based, finding folders is more complex than in earlier versions. Additionally, once you delete these folders, they don't disappear from the system. We will show you how to clean up and find your file space using the most secure methods.

Our guide focuses on Windows 11 as the primary operating system, as most users will have to migrate over to Windows 11 by October 14, 2025 (when Microsoft officially ends support for Windows 10). However, most of these steps can still be applied to older versions.

How to open and find File Explorer

The easiest and most basic way to delete a folder is to find it in the File Explorer. If you are worried about third-party applications causing harm, we recommend booting up Safe Mode. Safe Mode will only give you access to the essential Windows files needed to run the system, so you won't accidentally delete third-party applications or have them affect your files directly (this is especially critical if you are concerned about malware infecting your device). Otherwise, you can safely boot Windows normally and use File Explorer, here's how to do it:

At the bottom of your screen, click on the File folder icon. Alternatively, open the Search bar and type in File Explorer.

Browse through the folders in File Explorer. To delete folders on a specific drive, select This PC. To remove Folders from OneDrive, click the OneDrive storage icon at the top of the side panel.

How to remove a folder from File Explorer

To delete a folder in File Explorer, right-click it and select Delete. On Windows 11, right-click on the folder and select Show more options. Select Delete.

You can also forcefully remove a folder permanently by using the Shift + Delete option over it. This method bypasses the need to remove the folder from your recycle bin. Otherwise, you can open the command prompt via Command Windows, use rmdir [directory name] to remove a folder, and use the rmdir /s [directory name] to remove all subdirectories.

How to clean up your recycle bin

If you are trying to permanently delete a folder off your hard drive, you must empty your recycle bin. It's a simple step that is often forgotten. Here's how to do it:

Open File Explorer > Recycle Bin. Open the Search bar and type Recycle Bin. Alternatively, you can also find the recycle bin icon on your desktop (it looks like a trash can). To empty the recycle bin in bulk, click Empty Recycle Bin. If operating from the desktop icon shortcut, right-click the icon and select Empty Recycle Bin. To remove a specific folder stored in the recycle bin, open the Recycle Bin, right-click on a folder, and select Delete.

If you accidentally delete the wrong folder, you can recover it in the recycle bin. While in the recycle bin, right-click on the folder and select Restore.

How to use Windows Disc Cleanup to find and remove folders

The above method focuses on managing folders on your own. You can make this task easier by using Windows Disc Cleanup to remove unnecessary folders that take up space on your drive. It analyzes the drive and removes duplicate, recycled, and temporary files from your system. It's a free tool that should be on every Windows computer.

Open the Search bar and type Disc Cleanup. Click Disc Cleanup. Select the folders that you wish to remove and click Ok.

Related How to speed up your computer Because slowdown can easily ruin your overall user experience

How to delete Windows system folders and files

Although it is not recommended to delete Windows system files, if you must do so, the process is slightly trickier compared to the methods above.

Before proceeding, ensure you use the above method, How to use Windows Disc Cleanup to find and remove folders, before attempting to touch any system files. If you accidentally delete an important file, you may need to reinstall Windows. These files are essential to your operating system; accidental removal in part or all could compromise the whole OS. That said, some system files are still safe to delete.

C:\hiberfil.sys

C:\Windows\Temp

C:\Windows.old

C:\Windows\Downloaded Program Files

C:\Windows\LiveKernelReportsiles

C:\Program Files\rempl

You can do this in two ways; the first requires using a command prompt: del /f filename. The second requires using admin access privileges. To gain admin privileges, you can choose to change your Windows account type or take ownership of the folder. To change your account type, go to:

Open System Settings. Select Account on the left panel. Scroll down to Family. Find the account and click Change account type > Admin.

You can also use a command prompt:

Hold down the Windows Key + R. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter. Alternatively, you can search for the Command Prompt using the Search Bar. Type net user administrator /active:yes and press Enter.

Knowing which files are safe to delete

Some files are unnecessary on your computer, such as temporary downloads. If you also have difficulty deleting folders, you can sometimes turn to trusted third-party file management software to help you remove unwanted files as they come. One famous example is CCleaner. CCleaner lets you remove temporary files, empty the recycle bin, and delete invalid registry keys. Note that this program had a history of being hijacked in 2017 and 2019. So caution is advised.

If you are unsure about trusting third-party software (especially while handling sensitive folders), we recommend using Windows Disc CleanUp or Windows Command for advanced folder cleaning.