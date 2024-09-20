You don't need a smartphone to make a phone call. Instead, use your smartwatch to place a call via Wi-Fi, a hotspot, or another method. How you connect to this service depends on the wearable's software and the provider. Carriers assign a phone number separate from the one associated with the number of your mobile device. If you're a T-Mobile customer and want to find the phone number associated with your Android smartwatch, here's how to do it.

The different types of connections

Smartwatches connect with data through Bluetooth or LTE. Bluetooth allows you to connect the wearable with your smartphone through proximity, synchronizing the data and notifications you get on your mobile device. Watches with LTE capabilities connect to your cellular network without being close to your mobile device.

You must purchase an additional plan for your wearable to access this service.

T-Mobile offers a variety of smartwatch data plans. When you sign up for one of these plans, you get a phone number that's different from the one associated with your phone plan through Paired DIGITS.

Everything you need to know about T-Mobile's DIGITS plan

A DIGITS plan allows you to pair your primary mobile number with your wearable. You can access one phone number on multiple devices or multiple phone numbers on a single device. The provider lets you manage this account through the DIGITS app or DIGITS web client.

You need Android 8.0 or later and must be connected to data to use the app. You'll also need at least 2Mbps upload and download speeds. Location services must also be activated.

Every way to find your DIGITS number

T-Mobile customers have several options to find the separate phone number associated with their Android smartwatch.

Look at your phone bill

Open the T-Mobile app and log in to your T-Mobile account. Select bill. Select Download PDF. Find the associated device. The number appears next to the device. Close

Find your number on your Samsung Galaxy Watch

Go to Settings. You'll see About watch, About device, or About band, depending on the model. Tap the appropriate option. If you have the S2 or Gear Fit Pro, select Gear info before selecting About device. This section displays the number. Close

Find your number when your Galaxy watch is connected to your device

Open the Galaxy wearable app on your smartphone. Select Mobile Plans. You'll only see this if the wearable is paired. A list of details associated with the paired device appears. The number is included in this.

Find your number on your Google Pixel Watch

Before following these steps, make sure your Pixel Watch is paired with your phone.

Open the apps screen by pressing the Crown button on the side of the device. Go to Settings. Close Click Connectivity. Tap Mobile. Close Select SIM status. Close Tap Watch phone number.

In each of these cases, make sure your software is up-to-date.

Find your number by calling customer support

If you can't find the phone number associated with your Samsung wearable, call customer service for assistance. You can make this process easier by locating the IMEI number associated with the device. You can follow the steps to find the number associated with your Galaxy watch listed above, as information about your device is stored there.

The IMEI number on your Pixel watch is etched onto the physical band connectors. You can also find it in your watch settings.

On your watch, swipe down. Select Settings. Tap System. Tap About. Scroll down for the IMEI number.

You can reach customer support by dialing 611 from your T-Mobile device. You can alternatively call 1-800-937-8997 if you don't have a T-Mobile phone.

Why does my Android smartwatch have a separate phone number?

It's normal for watches to have a different number from the one associated with your mobile device. This ensures that the devices operate independently even when they aren't paired to a phone, allowing for features like making calls and sending text messages. Both numbers are linked to the same account.

Make phone calls from your Android smartwatch

Finding the number associated with your Android wearable can be helpful for many reasons, including understanding how your smartwatch works. You can also use these numbers if you're an AT&T or Verizon customer. However, the steps might differ. Now that you know your smartwatch's phone number, you can make phone calls from your wrist.