Google Assistant's Wear OS 3 availability has been a mess. Since its debut in May 2022, the voice assistant was only available on Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup and the Google Pixel Watch. For reasons best known to Google, even newer wearables like Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 5 miss out on Assistant access. It was worse for Fossil Gen 6 owners who lost access to the voice assistant after upgrading to Wear OS 3. Thankfully, that situation is changing now.

The latest firmware for Fossil Gen 6 watches brings back Google Assistant. There's an update for the wearable's companion app as well that you need to grab from the Play Store. The American fashion company notes in its announcement that Google Assistant is only available on Gen 6 watches paired with an Android device. If you use an iPhone or Android Go smartphone, Assistant won't appear on the watch.

Skagen Gen 6 smartwatches are also receiving an update that adds Google Assistant support.

Since Fossil Gen 6 wearables also support Alexa, you must first set up your preferred voice assistant from the My Preferences > Default assistant option in the companion app. After that, you can summon Google Assistant by saying "Hey, Google," by long-pressing the upper button, or through a complication on your watch face.

Fossil's Gen 6 watches received the Wear OS 3 update in October 2022. However, that build did not include Google Assistant and Fit access, with the company not providing any updates about their availability either. This was a downgrade compared to the wearable's Wear OS 2 firmware, which had Google Assistant support. So it has taken Fossil about eight months to fix this regression.

Wider Google Assistant availability will help fix one of the major annoyances of Google's wearable platform. Here's hoping the voice assistant also makes its way to TicWatch and other smartwatches running Wear OS 3 soon.