Season two has officially begun for Square Enix's FFVII The First Soldier, a battle royale game set in the world of Final Fantasy VII. With the tagline "Dominate the Sky," the new season "extends the battlefield upward" with dragoon-style combat fans of other Final Fantasy games may recognize, as well as new guns and materia, and Bahamut around to shake things up on a map now studded with crystals.

The new "Telepo" teleport materia allows you to create a portal to another location that other players can use, too, expanding potential strategies in team fights. Special new guns include a flamethrower and a new laser with two different firing modes. A new Dragoon combat "style" and related abilities let you jump high into the air and either dive to attack or gently and slowly drift down — seemingly handy for pursuit, even if it leaves you exposed to attack from below.

These new ways of fighting will come in handy if you opt to engage with the boss Bahamut, whose defeat will grant you a Bahamut summon materia you can use in later fights.

Later in Season 2, players can anticipate a "Shira Building Map for New Battle Mode" and private matches, as well as other changes — details coming soon.

This second season follows the now-typical Battle Royale formula, changing up how combat works a little and adding a new and likely short-lived theme to the game. This also comes on the heels of the FFVII Anniversary Collaboration Part 2, which added its own changes for players to enjoy:

If you aren't familiar with the game, in the words of Android Police's Matt Sholtz, FFVII The First Soldier is "PUBG with a Final Fantasy skin," setting players against one another in a fight for dominance on a shrinking map, with advantages like unique spells, NPC mobs to fight, and a leveling system, available for both iOS and Android.

While it has yet to expand to other platforms, you can enjoy the free-to-play game on your phone. Though keep in mind, it has some stiff requirements, and reports indicate it may not be a smooth experience for everyone.

