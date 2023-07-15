Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is one of our most anticipated Android games in 2023 and is in strong contention to be a hit on your favorite Android gaming phone. Lucky for you, we were able to get a closer look at Ever Crisis during the first closed beta test, so we've created a guide outlining how the battling works, the various growth and enhancement systems, and how exactly the gacha mechanics impact accounts.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis battle system explained

Ever Crisis uses the ATB (active time battle) system; instead of waiting for the opponent's turn to finish, you can select an action at any point during your turn. It brings a dynamic style to turn-based combat, which means you must time your skills and magic to outplay enemies.

Skills and magic light up once the associated meter cost is met; for example, casting Cure might cost three bars in your meter, so once those bars light up, you'll be free to cast Cure. The meter fills up over time at the same rate.

Changing party stance

Playing through the tutorial unlocks the stance change, which is the primary way of boosting offensive attacks or saving yourself from devastating blows. You can tap on the stance to change it anytime.

Tip: If you accidentally forget to swap to the defensive stance during an attack, swap to the defensive stance while casting recovery skills and magic.

Limit Breaks and party members

You can control one character at a time but switch between them by tapping their profile in battle. Limit Breaks (a unit's ultimate attack) have a separate golden gauge to charge up. These powerful abilities can be chained together to inflict extra damage.

Hitting enemy weak points

The elemental system is back, so using the right magic becomes the quickest way to win in a fight; to view the elemental weaknesses before playing a mission, tap on the magnifying glass and then re-equip your Materia to match.

How to increase combat power

Episodes list a recommended combat power, and falling too far below could spell trouble for your team. You essentially want to stay equal to or above the rating; that way, you will have no problems beating bosses and mobs during your playthrough.

Upgrading weapons

The combat score can be increased by upgrading weapons and equipping higher rarity items. However, you will likely pull on the gacha to acquire better weapons and dupes. Otherwise, you will spend stamina during Solo Content missions to obtain level-up materials.

Improving Materia

Like weapons, Materia (what holds your skills/magic) has stats that can also be improved, but it requires synthesizing and enhancing.

Unlocking more Solo Content

Enhancing weapons, gaining EXP (experience points) items, and improving Materia require grinding the Solo Content missions. You must complete chapters and episodes in story mode to open up more mission levels.

To maintain your combat rating, always circle back to spending daily stamina, finishing daily achievements, grabbing freebies from the shop, and then spending what you have to level up and uncap your weapons.

The Draw system in Ever Crisis

If you're here to experience the story and want fast results for boosting your combat score, dipping into the gacha becomes an inevitable affair for your account.

You will need premium currency (collected from the story mode, achievements, and daily loot) to perform draws. There's a 7.5% chance of gaining a 5-star weapon drop and a 22.5% chance of receiving a 4-star. Adding certain weapons to a wishlist increases your odds of obtaining a targeted weapon.

Finishing Stamp Cards nets you Battle Gear, costumes containing powerful battle passives. But you only gain Stamps by completing Draws of 10.

Ever Crisis packages up the entire VII compilation on Android

New Final Fantasy fans and veterans can finally experience the complete VII compilation in a single place. Even with monetization, the abridged story-telling still uses 1 to 1 dialogue from the various games and remakes. So if you're into getting your feet wet with one of the most popular Final Fantasy games to date, keep your eyes peeled for upcoming tests.