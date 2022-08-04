Square Enix remastered the first six titles in the Final Fantasy RPG series, with the first three rolling out this past November and the sixth title finally landing this past February. Well, since these are all titles that are fairly new, they've yet to go on sale since their release. This ends today as all six games are currently 20% off their retail price. So if you've been patiently waiting for a sale to pick up a few of your favorite JRPGs now that they've been remastered with a fitting 2D pixel art style, Square Enix has your back with today's Play Store discounts.

Final Fantasy I

You might as well start at the beginning if you've yet to play through all six titles, and today you can grab Final Fantasy I for $9. This is a mobile release from Square Enix, which means there's no controller support, but thankfully the touch controls are on point, and since the game is turn-based, it's not like you need twitch reflexes to play the game. Plus, since this is a remaster, you get all-new 2D pixel art designed for HD devices, along with an auto-battle to alleviate the game's grind.

Final Fantasy II

The direct followup to FF I, Final Fantasy II takes what made the first great and expands on the formula offering unique character growth that doesn't rely on a single stat. Still, like all of the remasters in today's sales post, there is no controller support, but you get a revamped UI for touchscreens, new 2D graphics, and a few convenience features like the ability to speed up battles. So if you've already played FF I or simply want to jump into a game that doesn't feel as old thanks to its differing mechanics, Final Fantasy II is a great choice, on sale right now for $9.

Final Fantasy III

Not to be confused with Final Fantasy VI, which was called Final Fantasy III back in the 90s in the US. Nope, FF III is the followup to II, once again expanding on the previous game's mechanics, such as gigantic summons, now a series staple. Since this is also a remaster, you get 2D HD graphics, a touch-friendly UI, and a speed boost for battles. Plus, FF II offers an excellent job system where any character can change as you progress, which is a standout mechanic for the game, one of the many reasons III is still considered a classic to this day. Keep in mind the price jump for III, and so is on sale for $14, as the typical retail price is $18.​​​​​​​

Final Fantasy IV

This is the last of the group that was originally released on the NES, as the next two titles were SNES releases. So even though VI saw the NES off at the end of its life. This is also another title that saw a different number in the US back in the 90s, so it was known as FF II in the US. So for those of you who grew up playing FF II in the states, then the game you're looking for to recapture those magic moments is indeed Final Fantasy VI. Just like the previous three remasters, you get improved 2D graphics for HD screens, a speed mechanic for battles, and a touch-friendly UI. Much like III, IV jumps in price and so is available for $14 while the sale lasts.

Final Fantasy V

For me, this is where things start to really heat up for the Final Fantasy series. While V is lesser-known compared to VI, offering a more down-to-earth story, the mechanics still hold up thanks to the expanded job system from IV. What's really surprising is that you can see the roots of VI in V, so if you've always wanted more of FF VI to experience and have yet to play FF V, I highly recommend that you give it a shot. Like all of the remasters, improved gameplay, UI, and graphics are included, available on sale for $14.​​​​​​​

Final Fantasy VI

Last but not least is the heavy hitter, often considered one of if not the best JRPG ever made. It has it all. A fantastic story with some of the best turn-based gameplay around, excellent pixel art, and ear-pleasing music. In my humble opinion, no other JRPG has topped Final Fantasy VI, so if you're only going to pick up one title today, Final Fantasy VI should be that game. You get a revamped UI, touch controls, new 2D pixel graphics, and quick battles, all for $14.

But wait, there's more

That's right, not only are all six Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters on sale today, but so too are a few other Square Enix games, like Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy Dimensions, Adventures of Mana, and the three 3D versions for Final Fantasy III, IV, and IV: The After Years. So if you're looking to pick up a few more sales, you can navigate to the Play Store through the widgets below.​​​​​​​