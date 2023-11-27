Lenovo Tab M9 $100 $185 Save $85 This basic Android tablet fits several uses where flagship gadgets are overkill or just out of reach. The Tab M9 is a fantastic deal for just $100 at Walmart, an $85 discount on the typical $185 price. $100 at Walmart $128 at Amazon

Just like Android phones, Android tablets aren't a one-size-fits-all affair. They are available with numerous assortments of features, at different price points. If one of the best tablets available today seems like overkill for your application, or if you want to enjoy a larger screen on a budget, you're in luck. The Lenovo Tab M9 is selling for an $85 discount at Walmart. Thanks to Cyber Monday madness, this classic 9-inch tablet can be yours for just $100 instead of the $185 printed on the sticker.

What makes this a good deal?

Not everyone needs a maxed-out tablet, and let's be real, not everyone has $1,000 or more to snag a Pixel Tablet with its fancy stand for their kitchen island. Turns out, Lenovo has the perfect solution for you in the Tab M9. It's a 9-inch tablet running Android 12, powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage.

That may not seem like much by today's standards, where 128GB of storage and an octa-core processor have become the norm. However, the Tab M9 is to tablets what basic Chromebooks are to laptops — just enough to get the job done. This is the perfect tablet to watch recipes and curate lists with Google Assistant right on your kitchen countertop without spending too much on other affordable Android tablets. It also fits the bill perfectly if you just wished for a larger screen for digital art, e-books, and media consumption.

Business owners may also find the Lenovo Tab M9 attractive for the price, considering it can double up as a mobile point-of-sale device (POS) with the right accessories and apps. It weighs just 344g and is easy to carry around as well. You could disregard the large bezels, the dated design for all these applications, and the $185 sticker price.

We are now creeping up to the end of Cyber Monday discounts, and Walmart is currently offering an $80 discount on this Lenovo model, bringing the effective price down to just $100. We would be hard-pressed to recommend another Android tablet for that amount of money. We have seen this deal run out of stock as well, so we suggest grabbing the opportunity while the window is open.