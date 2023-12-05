Summary Google is bringing the upgraded document scanner tool in the Google Drive app to the Files by Google app.

The new document scanner in Files by Google has a manual and auto capture mode, with a range of tools to fine-tune scans.

A new "Drive" shortcut in Files by Google gives quick access to files saved on the cloud and opens the Google Drive app.

Google recently gave the built-in scanner tool in the Google Drive app some much-needed upgrades, including a fresh coat of paint and an auto-capture mode. There's also a new preview interface with all the tools you need to fine-tune your scan. The company is now bringing Drive's new document scanner to the Files by Google app.

As spotted by @Nail_Sadykov, a floating action button for document scanning is rolling out in Google Files. Tapping the button will trigger the same machine learning (ML) powered document scanner available in Google Drive. The camera preview interface has two modes: Manual and Auto Capture. In the former, you must manually press the shutter button after framing the item or document to trigger the scan. If you use the Auto Capture mode, your phone will automatically scan the document or item after identifying it.

Irrespective of the mode you use to scan the document, you will get access to a hoard of tools after that to fine-tune the scan, including being able to add filters. All documents scanned through the Google Files app are saved locally in /Files by Google/Scanned directory of your phone. They are also accessible from the Scanned tab in Documents & other categories.

Since the Drive and Files by Google scanner tool is powered by the same GMS ML-Kit scanner, there is unlikely to be any functionality or quality difference between the two.

Additionally, Google is adding a "Drive" shortcut to the Files app. Located in the Browse tab under the Storage devices section, tapping the shortcut will open the Google Drive app on your phone, providing quick access to all your files saved on the cloud.

The new document scanner or the Drive shortcut is not showing up for me in Files by Google v1.1737.587592893, indicating that Google is still rolling out the feature. It could be a server-side rollout, so don't worry if the new features don't show up, even if you have installed the latest Files app.

If you have not already, you should try the Files by Google app on your phone. It is an underrated app from Google, packing several useful features. Just a couple of months ago, the app gained Smart Search functionality, which scans all files stored on your device and organizes passports and ID cards under the Important tab for quick access and easy sharing. The scanned data does not leave your device, ensuring there's no privacy risk.