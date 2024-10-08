Key Takeaways Google invests in its app ecosystem to enhance the Android experience, and Quick Share is a big part of that.

Quick Share simplifies file transfers for Android users, but setting up for quickly recieving files can be challenging.

The new 'Receive' FAB in the Files by Google app streamlines setup for receiving files.

Google invests considerable resources in its app ecosystem that helps the best Android phones feel like premium products. Relatively recent services like Quick Share (formerly known as Nearby Share) help cure the envy Android users felt from Apple's AirDrop, and it genuinely makes file transfers a breeze. The service shows up in the share sheet after file selection for the sender, but setting it up for receiving can be a chore, especially if you're in a hurry. Google seems to have fixed the inconvenience, at least in the Files app where you might end up viewing the received files anyway.

If you spend enough time thinking about Google's app design, you might notice the Floating Action Button (FAB) in every app is usually mapped to the most frequented or repeated action. In Keep, it sets you up with a new note, and in Messages, a new message draft. In the Files app, though, there are two FABs — a small one for scanning documents using the camera, and a larger one that's now labeled 'Receive' (via Android Authority).

As you might imagine, tapping this button immediately sets your Android device up for receiving files using Quick Share. It temporarily switches your device to Everyone mode for Quick Share, so you are visible to senders on the same Wi-Fi network, or in Bluetooth proximity. However, you'll still have to manually accept inbound transfers after verifying the on-screen pin with the sender.

Save some time fiddling with the Quick Settings tile

The other way to enable Everyone mode for fast transfers with a stranger would entail swiping past your notification shade, long-pressing the Quick Share tile, and selecting Everyone mode from the subsequent menu. This process takes at least five seconds, and if you might need Files by Google to view the received media, you might as well open the app and tap the new Receive FAB there.

The new FAB is rolling out widely in the stable channel and users can see it in version 1.4955.677425801.0, available on the Play Store. Once the feature is available on your device, you'll see a balloon message alerting you of the change when you launch the app, making the button unmissable.