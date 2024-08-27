Key Takeaways The Files by Google app is almost ready with an AI-powered summaries feature, helping users quickly find important info in their documents.

This is an opt-in feature, meaning users can choose to disable AI summaries in settings if they prefer, with Google advising users to double-check the results.

AI summaries in the Files app could be powered by Gemini Nano, possibly limiting availability to select devices.

File management is easier than ever on Android devices thanks to apps like Files by Google, which gives users granular control over their precious files and other data. A recent report shed light on Google's plans to bring AI-powered summaries to the Files app, designed to provide a quick overview of lengthy text-based documents. Now, a follow-up report has revealed more details on this particular feature, including info on how data will be managed.

Strings found within the Files by Google app (version 1.4678.667290778.0-release beta) by Android Authority reveal how AI summaries will work on the app, including the ability to "describe what's in your file." Furthermore, the Files app will inform users that these summaries will be "generated on-device," keeping any privacy concerns at bay.

<string name="smart_description_dialog_subtitle_paragraph_1">AI-generated summaries describe what's in your file, so you can find the info you need more quickly.</string> <string name="smart_description_dialog_subtitle_paragraph_2">AI summaries are generated on your device, so your info isn't shared with anyone.</string> <string name="smart_description_dialog_subtitle_paragraph_3">This feature won't always get it right, so double check any crucial information. You can turn this setting off at any time in settings.</string> <string name="smart_description_dialog_title">Find important info with AI summaries</string>

This feature could be powered by Gemini Nano

Close

One of the strings mentions how AI summaries can be turned off from the app's Settings page, so users are not compelled to use this feature. The usual caveats apply, with Google asking people to always "double check" the results, which could be tricky when summarizing a relatively large text file or document.

While Android Authority also activated the Show summaries toggle inside settings, it's not functional just yet. This toggle will find its place within the Browse category in the Files app's Settings, slotting right under Safe folder. The corresponding text explains how this feature will let users get AI summaries of files that include text.

Lastly, given that this functionality is meant to run on-device, it shouldn't be surprising that it will leverage Gemini Nano's capabilities. This was also pointed out by 9to5Google in its original report earlier this month, with Android Authority reportedly coming across new info that backs the claim.

These signs point toward AI-generated summaries arriving imminently on the Files by Google app, much like some other Workspace apps. However, if Gemini Nano is a prerequisite for this feature to work, it could leave out a lot of users from the mix, as the model is only supported by a handful of Pixel and Galaxy devices.