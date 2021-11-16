It would appear the PUBG Mobile update cycle is now seeing patches land every two months, with the previous 1.6 patch arriving in September, and of course, the 1.7 patch is launching today. As expected, there are many changes introduced in the new 1.7 update, including the addition of Mirror Island. This is a floating island where players will take on the roles of characters from League of Legends’ official animated Netflix series Arcane, all to battle with other players as the secrets of Arcane are revealed. Beyond the new content, a few older modes are returning, and some combat changes/rebalancing is also in the mix.

Modes Return

Vikendi: Arrives 11/16, supports rooms and spectating

Metro Royale: Reunion: Arrives 11/22 with the new Carry feature.

Survive Till Dawn: Arrives 11/25, available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and supports rooms and spectating.

Infection Mode: Arrives 11/25, available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but does not support rooms.

Payload 2.0: Arrives 11/29, available every Monday, Saturday, and Sunday, and supports rooms and spectating.

Runic Power: Arrives 11/30, available every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and supports rooms and spectating.

Above, you can check out the changelog for all of the modes returning in patch 1.7. Vikendi is the big one but Survive Till Dawn and Infection Mode land later this month, amongst a few other notable modes.

Combat Changes

Marksman Rifles rebalanced: Increased damage at long range, increased bullet speed, increased recovery speed. SLR: Increased recovery speed, increased bullet speed. SKS: Slightly increased recovery speed, increased bullet speed. Mini14: Increased damage at long range. VSS: Slightly increased the weapon's damage. DP28 rebalanced: Reduced bullet speed, reduced damage at long range, reduced headshot damage. New Carry feature: You can now carry knocked down players, and move them to another location.



Combat changes are also included with today's update, with a rebalance for the Marksman Rifle and a few other tweaks. Nothing crazy, but nothing unwelcome either. Players can also expect Royale Pass month 5 to start on November nineteenth. All in all, today's update feels somewhat small, though I'm sure fans will have a good time capping fools in the new floating Mirror Island, especially if they are huge LoL fans currently watching Netflix's animated series Arcane. So if you'd like to check out everything that's new, you can grab the update from the Play Store widget below, and if you're the sort that sideloads, you can snag the APK on APK Mirror.

