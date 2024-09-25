Fiber internet is one of the fastest options for home internet, typically with symmetrical speeds and low pings. Google Fiber, now called GFiber, is popular for its fast speeds, low cost, and strong customer service, but it's only available in a handful of cities. However, according to Reuters, GFiber looked for external investment in 2023 to continue its expansion into new cities. Its goal was to be independent of Alphabet, according to an anonymous source. Still, if you want to upgrade to fiber, there's a chance Google won't be your provider.

Related What is Google Fiber and Webpass? Find out what Google Fiber and Webpass internet services cost, the speed, and where it's available in this complete guide

Improvements in current cities and expansion to new ones

Improvements in its other cities as well

Source: Google Fiber

GFiber is available in 26 cities, with 17 more coming soon. This expansion is more than a vague promise, with Lakewood, Colorado, getting GFiber service on September 4, 2024, and Logan, Utah, getting it on August 1. Cities with some GFiber coverage could also get upgrades. For example, Logan, Colorado, is part of the Denver Metro area, which is a Webpass city.

GFiber Webpass isn't the same as GFiber's residential service. Webpass brings buildings online, such as apartment buildings. Webpass customers only get access to the base 1Gbps plan, but that's plenty fast for most families.

GFiber is available in the following cities:

Huntsville, Alabama

Mesa, Arizona

Oakland, California (Webpass)

Orange County, California

San Diego, California (Webpass)

San Francisco, California (Webpass)

Denver, Colorado (Webpass)

Lakewood, Colorado

Miami, Florida (Webpass)

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois (Webpass)

Des Moines, Iowa

West Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Missouri

Omaha, Nebraska

Charlotte, North Carolina

The Triangle, North Carolina

Nashville, Tennessee

Smyrna, Tennessee

Austin, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Logan, Utah

Provo, Utah

Salt Lake Valley, Utah

Seattle, Washington (Webpass)

GFiber is on its way to the following cities:

Chandler, Arizona

Queen Creek, Arizona

Adams County, Colorado

Golden, Colorado

Westminster, Colorado

Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Pocatello, Idaho

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Norwalk, Iowa

Lawrence, Kansas

Jefferson City, Missouri

Bellevue, Nebraska

Metro Las Vegas, Nevada

Wilmington, North Carolina

Fort Mill, South Carolina

Tega Cay, South Carolina

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

GFiber is keeping up with 8Gbps speeds

In most GFiber markets, you can choose between the 1GB and 2GB plans. The 1GB plan gets download speeds up to 1140Mbps and upload speeds about the same according to GFiber's broadband labels. The 2GB plan takes download speeds up to 2250Mbps, but upload speeds are the same as the 1GB plan. The 1GB plan costs a competitive $70 per month, while the 2GB plan comes in at $100 per month.

For some perspective, AT&T charges $90 per month for its 1Gbps Internet 1000 plan and $155 for 2Gbps Internet 2000. T-Mobile comes in at $75 and $110, respectively, with Verizon Fios at $100 and $120. Pricing can vary by location, and you may also be able to save with a mobile plan and autopay. While GFiber may not be available in your area, you may be able to get fiber internet from another provider.

GFiber also offers a 5GB and 8GB plan in some markets. Check your address to see if this is available for you. These plans get close to symmetrical upload and download speeds, so you can expect blazing speeds in either direction.

You'll need a router that can handle this speed, and GFiber will even scan your network for quality and can determine if you need a mesh extender. For the 1GB plan, you'll get a Nest Wifi Pro router. This AXE5400 router comes with a mesh extender, so you can make sure you have reliable Wi-Fi across the whole house. If you go with a faster plan, you get the GFiber Wi-Fi 6E Router. This router is nearly twice the speed of the Nest Wifi Pro and comes with three 2.5GbE ports and a 10GbE port for LAN devices. It also comes with two mesh extenders.

GFiber has a Wi-Fi 7 router in the works. It may be available by the time you switch.

Don't forget about other fiber providers

If you aren't satisfied with your current internet provider, fiber may be available from another provider. For example, Verizon is working on buying Frontier Communications, which has a large fiber footprint, and T-Mobile is buying Metronet, which covers a lot of people. There could even be a regional option. For example, I have a gigabit fiber connection from the cooperative providing electricity to my home. Make sure you get plenty of speed for your needs, and if you get a gigabit or faster connection, it may be time to get one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers or even a Wi-Fi 7 router.

You still have options if you're on cable or live in an area too rural for cable. For example, fixed wireless access (FWA) can use 5G for solid data speeds and unlimited data, like T-Mobile 5G Home. There are also fully wireless service providers, like Internet Communications Inc. and Crowsnest Broadband, that offer speeds in the hundreds of megabits per second. Finally, cable providers are upgrading their service to stay competitive, with DOCSIS 3.1 fully rolling out to many and DOCSIS 4 on the way.