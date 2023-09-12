Summary Google is making it easier for users of Fi Wireless to manage their Google One subscription from one account settings page, simplifying the process.

Upgrades to your Google One subscription will be billed through your Fi account instead of separately through Google One.

While there won't be any changes to your Google One plan if you have Fi Unlimited Plus and receive 100GB, ending your Fi membership may impact your Google One account, requiring you to resubscribe within seven days.

If you subscribe to several Google products and services, you might find yourself frustrated when you need to switch apps to manage your account. Even if you use the same account across multiple Google products, a lack of integration can make it difficult — if not impossible — to handle everything at once. Now, Google is looking to simplify matters for users of at least some of its services. Those who have Fi Wireless will soon be able to manage their Google One subscription from one account page.

According to an email going out to Fi Wireless customers today, beginning September 25, you will have the option to view or change your Google One subscription in the Fi app as well, assuming you’re a member. Any upgrades that are made to your Google One subscription will be billed to your Fi account instead of separately through Google One.

It’s worth noting that while the transition is happening, you could possibly receive a notification that your Google One membership has been terminated. However, Google wants to make it clear that this is an automated message that can be ignored — your service will not be interrupted, and your subscription will remain intact. Additionally, there won’t be any changes to your Google One plan if you’ve signed up for Fi Unlimited Plus and receive 100GB. One caveat worth noting is that you could be impacted if you choose to end your Fi membership. In the event that you discontinue using it but want to maintain your Google One account, you’ll need to resubscribe within seven days.

The integration with Fi marks the company’s move to amplify the benefits of Google One. Just this March, it threw in its VPN service as a bonus for signing up, as well as dark web monitoring. This gives Google One members the option to leverage a VPN while browsing the internet and make sure their personal information isn’t in the wrong hands.

However, not everyone is enticed by the freebies being offered by Google. For instance, those who are already subscribed to a different VPN may not see a benefit to switching to Google — especially considering its limitations. Google’s VPN does not provide you with the option to select a region. While that may be a benefit if you want websites you visit to include localized information, it can backfire if you need a VPN with alternatives. This is just one example of the many add-ons Google might throw at you that lack persuasive power.

Thanks: Anthony