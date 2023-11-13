If you dread looking at your recent shopping receipts, rewards apps alleviate some of that inflation pain, allow you to have fun, and save you money when you shop. You can relax on your couch as your groceries are delivered, so why not earn rewards while you're at it? With Fetch, you just need to take a quick photo with your Android phone to earn rewards.

What are Fetch rewards?

Fetch is a rewards app where you upload a photo of your shopping receipt to earn and collect points. You can exchange points for gift cards from a range of retailers within the US. The app also gives you access to exclusive deals from more than 500 brands that offer point bonuses toward more gift cards. It's an easy way to get more out of the shopping you already do. Unlike other points rewards programs, Fetch rewards you for any receipt you upload from any physical or digital purchase.

How does Fetch work?

Fetch is simple to use. When it's installed, take photos of your receipts and earn points immediately. Behind the scenes, Fetch uses receipt scanning technology to extract your purchase data. This data helps companies learn consumer buying habits, including how often people use certain promotions or sales. Fetch also sells the in-app special offer spots to its brand partners and uses your profile data to feed you the most relevant ones.

Fetch's business model focuses on giving you product recommendations tailored to how you shop, so the more you use Fetch, the more relevant Special Offers you'll receive.

For each snapped receipt, Fetch rewards you with a minimum of 25 points. Redeem a special offer to grab up to 5,000 points toward your next gift card. Fetch also allows you to collect daily bonus points, so the more you use the app, the more you earn. Since Fetch accepts any receipt, you collect points easily. Fetch also teamed up with GoodRX so that you can earn Fetch rewards from your prescriptions (10,000 Fetch points for your first prescription refill and 1,500 for each refill after that). And yes, you also earn GoodRx points.

How do you get Fetch?

Download the Fetch app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. After installing the app, registration is quick and painless. Complete the required information to create your account, and you're ready to start!

So what's the catch?

It all sounds great. You can shop regularly, scan the receipts as you go, and cash in at the end. All for free. What does Fetch get out of it? It's been said that if a product is free, you're the product. In this case, that means your data. Fetch states plainly on its website that its promoted special offers for bonus points are paid for by partner brands and that it uses the personal information you provide to customize the offers you see. This information includes:

Name

Birthdate

Email address

Billing address

Shipping address

Any photo you upload

Any other information you give them

If you add your GoodRx card to earn rewards, Fetch collects your GoodRx member information. If you're data-conscious, you need to know about GoodRx's history with data sharing. The FTC recently called out the company for not notifying users about its data-sharing practices earlier this year. If you use Fetch and find the data sharing to be intrusive, delete your Fetch account.

You lose your points balance when you delete your account.

Speaking of points, another thing to keep in mind is that you don't maintain points forever. Fetch gives you a window of time to remain active, either scanning receipts or redeeming special offers, at which point your account and rewards expire. Fetch gives you 60 days before your account is deemed inactive, and it expires after 90 days of inactivity. So, as long as you use the app once every five months, you keep your points.

Earning your gift cards can be a slow process. Each receipt is worth 25 points, which isn't many, considering you must earn 3,000 points before you can cash out. Unless you take advantage of the bonus points, it might be a while. That 3,000 points translates to a $3 gift card, which can be a lot of work for little return.

When redeeming your first reward, you must redeem a reward worth either $10, $25, or $50 to unlock $3 and $5 redemption.

It's also important to know that Fetch is designed to push you toward buying special offers, and it does this very well. Make sure you don't spend beyond your means to buy offers that are a small bonus at the end of the day.

Better Fetch those receipts

While it may not be lucrative, Fetch is an awesome way to get a small bonus every time you shop. Even passive users can add cash to their wallets by scanning the occasional receipt. Those who choose to use Fetch actively can have some shopping fun, combining as many special offers to make the most of the rewards offered. But other options are available. Google is rolling out a receipt scanner as part of their Google Opinion Rewards program, so you can earn Google Play Store credit the same way you Fetch.