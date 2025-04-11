Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar $540 $900 Save $360 This is the only fitness companion you'll need if you're looking to take your journey to the next level. Grab it now for $360 less for a limited time as it drops to its best price. $540 at Best Buy

If you're someone that loves tracking every part of their life, diving into the details of their health and fitness metrics, then the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is going to be for you. This watch features everything you could ever want, and it delivers a very alluring price, especially now that we're seeing a huge discount on this model from Best Buy that knocks $360 off. This is the best price we've seen, and we don't think it will get any cheaper since it's on clearance.

What's great about the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar?

As you can probably tell, the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is built to be durable, with this particular model coming in at 51mm. The case is made from a fiber-reinforced polymer and a sapphire that protects the 1.4-inch display. You can navigate menus using the touchscreen, or rely on the physical buttons on the side of the watch when it's more convenient.

And perhaps the best part about this watch is that you can get up to 37 days of use when it's being charged via solar. That means if you're outdoors and the watch is getting at least three hours of sunlight each day, this thing is going to last over a month without any issues. Even the best smartwatches can't even go that long without needing to be connected to a charger.

There's also a built-in LED flashlight that can come in handy when you least expect it, along with a variety of sensors in the watch that can track your health, fitness, sleep and even stress levels. The watch is also built to accurately track all your movements, with connections to multi-GNSS satellite systems, so if you're ever on a hike in the wilderness and get lost, this watch can help.

Those that are serious about hiking will be happy to know that this watch comes loaded with TopoActive maps. You can also track your jogs or cycling trips while in the city, and also get routing information as well. You also get thousands of maps for golf courses and ski resorts, just in case you need a little help on the links or when skiing.

This watch is built to take on everything that you can throw at it, and it'll do it all without skipping a beat. And since this is a smartwatch, you can also stay connected with notifications from your connected device. The Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar also makes it easy to shop with Garmin Pay, which can be used at compatible payment terminals.

And if that wasn't enough, Garmin's Connect IQ Store will allow you to expand the capabilities of the watch by downloading new apps, widgets, watchfaces, and more. The best part is that this watch is now down to a fantastic price at just $540 — which is $360 off its original retail price. So don't miss out on this deal because once it's gone, it's gone.