Nationwide warning systems were established to help spread the word about emergencies to as many people as possible when necessary. The goal is to make sure that information gets to the right people to address the emergency as quickly and efficiently as possible. However, this system occasionally needs to be tested to ensure that, when the time comes, everything is in working order. For this reason, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) plans on holding a nationwide test tomorrow.

FEMA will be holding the test at around 2:20 p.m. ET in conjunction with the Federal Communications Commission (via CBS News). At this time, you will likely receive an emergency alert message on your phone. Simultaneously, an alert will be broadcast across television and radio.

The alerts can be sent through an internet-based system that allows authorities to transmit messages across several networks — it is administered with a code that is sent to mobile phones. The alerts are generated by state, federal, local, territorial, and tribal government agencies. Afterward, they are sent to wireless providers through FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System platform. The goal is to quickly reach as many people as possible.

While it may seem excessive to receive emergency alerts at random, the program will theoretically ensure that Americans stay informed when necessary. This doesn’t mean that bad actors haven’t tried to take advantage of the general public’s trust, however. For example, a test was performed back in 2019 for a new category of alerts pertaining to the US president. As a result of LTE tower vulnerabilities, hackers were able to spoof these alerts and send them to unsuspecting victims.

You can choose to opt out of certain emergency alerts from local authorities, but the upcoming test pertaining to the national wireless alert system will affect everyone with a mobile phone. This is because these phones can pick up broadcast signals, and the public alert system uses this technology to transmit emergency information. The goal is to get the public thinking about how they can better prepare for such emergencies, in addition to testing the actual system.

FEMA is required by law to test its Integrated Public Alert and Warning System a minimum of once every three years. In the end, the agency will have a better idea of its technological capabilities. It may be a minor inconvenience for your phone to go off seemingly at random, but it’s hard to argue with the rationale.