ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that responds to prompts for help with research, work, assignments, and more. You can access the service from your smartphone, tablet, and PC. It can also analyze documents, so you can upload your PDF files and ask ChatGPT to summarize the document or extract data. However, you can’t directly access this feature if you don’t have a ChatGPT Plus subscription. This guide shows you all the methods to feed a PDF to ChatGPT, whether you’re a paying subscriber or use the free version.

Does ChatGPT support PDF files?

You can upload unlimited PDF files if you’re a ChatGPT Plus subscriber. It will analyze the document and answer your questions about it. ChatGPT Plus uses the more advanced GPT-4 AI model to generate better responses and has multimodal capabilities. The subscription costs $20 a month.

On the other hand, the free version only offers a limited number of file uploads. However, you can try a few workarounds to analyze your PDFs with ChatGPT.

Before uploading PDFs to ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s FAQ page says it may use the information to train its models. You can opt out by selecting Do not train on my content from the privacy policy page. You can also request OpenAI to remove your data from AI model outputs from the same site.

To be on the safe side, you should review the contents of your PDF file before uploading it to ChatGPT. Although OpenAI assures privacy, there’s always the possibility of a data breach or attack. Ensure the document doesn’t include sensitive details like medical info, address, phone number, banking data, and trade secrets.

Another thing to consider is that ChatGPT may not always provide the correct answers. It’s good practice to verify the details to ensure accuracy.

How to upload a PDF with ChatGPT Plus

Here’s how to upload a PDF on the website:

Sign in to your ChatGPT account from a browser. Click the paperclip icon at the bottom. Select Upload from computer. Write your prompt in the chat box. Press Enter. ChatGPT will analyze your PDF file and respond to your prompt.

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android phone for the screenshots, but iPhone users should be able to follow along.

Here’s how to upload a PDF on mobile:

Launch the ChatGPT app. Start a new chat. Tap the folder icon at the bottom. Select your PDF file. Type your prompt in the message box and press send. Tap the plus icon at the bottom to add more files. Close

Your PDF files will upload in a few seconds if they are text-only. Large files or PDFs with images may take more time.

How to feed a PDF to ChatGPT without a subscription

If you don’t want to buy an expensive membership, you can try a few workarounds to upload PDF files to ChatGPT. Although they’re not straightforward, they’ll do the trick.

Copying and pasting PDF text to ChatGPT

You can copy and paste text from your PDF file to ChatGPT. If your text exceeds the character limit, divide it into smaller sections.

Log in to your ChatGPT account from any browser. Type your prompt into the message field. Don’t press Enter yet. Highlight the text you want from the PDF or select the entire file content by pressing Ctrl + A. Copy the text. Paste the text into ChatGPT’s message box after your prompt. You can also refer back to the contents.

Using a third-party browser extension

Copying and pasting text can be tedious. There are third-party browser extensions you can use instead. We show you how to upload PDFs with the ChatGPT Sidebar Chrome extension.

Here’s how to install the extension:

Visit the ChatGPT Sidebar extension on the Chrome browser. Click Add to Chrome. Select Add extension.

Here’s how to upload your PDF:

Log in to your ChatGPT account. Refresh ChatGPT if you’ve already signed in. You’ll see a green cog and upload icon in the message field. Click the upload icon. Choose your file. Enter your prompt.

Analyze PDF documents with ease

Uploading PDF files to ChatGPT is straightforward if you have a ChatGPT Plus membership. With the workarounds in this guide, you can analyze PDFs without a subscription. You can also save crucial chats or back up your conversation history. But if ChatGPT isn’t doing it for you, try these alternatives.