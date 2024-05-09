Summary ChatGPT's upcoming Context Connector feature will support Google Drive and OneDrive, streamlining data input for users.

Users will be able to easily connect their cloud storage accounts to ChatGPT, eliminating the need to manually download and upload data.

The rollout timeframe for the feature is still unknown, and it's unsure if it will be available to all users or just paid subscribers.

ChatGPT currently allows its subscribers to upload files to the chatbot and ask questions based on the given data. But what if a user's data is stored on cloud-based storage services like Google Drive and OneDrive? The short answer is the user has to download that large sum of data and feed it to ChatGPT. However, OpenAI's upcoming addition to ChatGPT is about to address this issue.

The legit_rumors account on X (formerly Twitter), has spotted a so-called Context Connector feature for ChatGPT that allows users to connect the chatbot to their Google Drive, OneDrive Personal, and OneDrive Business accounts (via Android Authority). This way, ChatGPT can directly get its data from these services, eliminating the need for users to manually download the data and feed it to the chatbot.

ChatGPT's Context Connector feature will initially support Google Drive and OneDrive

While the Context Connector isn't yet publicly available, the X user TestingCatalog was able to access the feature and make it work. As you can see in the screenshots below, tapping on the paperclip icon in the ChatGPT search bar opens two options for users, whether adding files from Google Drive or uploading from a computer. Tapping on Google Drive opens an online file browser that allows you to choose files. ChatGPT's Context Connector supports Google Drive, OneDrive, and Office 365. However, more cloud-based storage services could be added to the list of supported services.

Close

Source: TestingCatalog

As the screenshots suggest, users can also manage the status of the connected apps in the ChatGPT setting. Additionally, the spotter says some traces of Notion integration are found in the code, but it seems that ChatGPT developers left it incomplete.

The feature is still under development, and its rollout timeframe is unknown. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether the Context Connector feature is available to all ChatGPT users or if it will be added as an additional perk for paid subscribers.

The companies and developers behind AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Gemini mostly use publicly available information on the internet to feed their products. Another question that OpenAI needs to answer is whether it will use the uploaded data by users to enhance its chatbot's knowledge base.