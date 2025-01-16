Summary Pixelfed is an ad-free, privacy-focused Instagram alternative.

It offers a chronological feed, user privacy, and no ads.

It's a community-supported project with early app bugs that are likely to be fixed.

If you're not into the fediverse, then you may have missed a service known as Pixelfed, an open source and ad-free Instagram alternative. It launched in 2018 and can be used on the web or through third-party clients, and has now officially launched its own Android and iOS apps so everyone can easily get in on the fun, having already racked up 50,000 installs on the Play Store over the last five days. Even the creator, Daniel Supernault, was celebrating on Mastodon, announcing that 11,000 users signed up within 24 hours.

Just like Instagram, but with a privacy bend

And no ads

Pixelfed is all about photo-sharing while at the same time focusing on user privacy and safety, something Instagram users may be feeling a little trepidatious about now that Meta has shut down its fact-checking program. Pixelfed is also ad-free, and the best part is that the feed is actually chronological, which is a breath of fresh air in a world where services and sites do their best to confuse and irritate to keep engagement up.

Basically, Pixelfed is the opposite of Instagram, offering similar functionality to share photos within a social site of like-minded users, all without selling your data and without shoving ads in your face. Keep in mind this is a community-supported project, not only in the open source world but also when it comes to funding, which is why Pixelfed offers several ways to contribute if you dig the idea.

All in all, if you've been looking for an Instagram alternative, whether you're looking to get away from Meta or just prefer community-driven open source projects, then Pixelfed is easily worth a look. While it's still early days for the apps, with a few reports of bugs and sign-in issues, these are problems that will likely get ironed out as development moves forward. So, if you'd like to check out Pixelfed on Android, just click the widget below to navigate to the Play Store listing.