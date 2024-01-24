When it comes to private shipping, few companies are as ubiquitous as FedEx. You might use its services when you order your fancy new smartwatch. But how will you know when your new watch arrives at your house? You could check your tracking status all day. Instead, let FedEx tell you when there are updates to your order.

Get notified of your FedEx deliveries

The simplest method to receive notifications for your FedEx deliveries is to use the mobile app. After downloading the app and getting through the basic setup, activate notifications.

Set up delivery notifications in the app

We've used the FedEx app for Android in this tutorial. If you own an iPhone, you should be able to follow the same steps in the iOS app.

Start by entering a tracking number for a package. On the Tracking Summary page, scroll to the bottom and select Send Status Updates. You can opt to receive notifications via email or text. Enter your information and tap Send at the bottom of the screen. Close

Set up delivery notifications on the web

If you don't want to download an app to get your package notifications, set it up on the FedEx website.

Enter a tracking number on the FedEx website and click Track. Underneath Delivery Status on the tracking details page, select Get Status Updates. Enter your email, select what you want to be notified of, and click Submit.

Get more than notifications with FedEx Delivery Manager

FedEx Delivery Manager takes FedEx's basic tracking service and cranks it up a notch. You can set up notifications for incoming and outgoing packages, have packages redirected, have packages picked up by someone else, sign for packages online, hold packages, and more. Most services are free, but a few come with a fee. When you have an account with FedEx, the Delivery Manager services can be opted into with a few clicks. Here's how to sign up.

Go to the sign-up page and enter your email and phone number. Select Continue when you are ready. Enter your address and contact details, and click Continue. Choose a username and password for your FedEx account and select Continue. Close Select Send Code. Verify your phone number with a one-time password sent via SMS to activate your account.

After signing up, you can set up notifications from your online FedEx profile.

Navigate to your profile page. Select FedEx Delivery Manager from the menu on the left. Next to Notifications, click Edit. Select the notifications you want to receive and click Save.

Set up delivery notifications in the app

Likewise, you can set up notifications from the mobile app.

Open up the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner of the screen and select Settings. Scroll down and tap FedEx Delivery Manager Notifications. Close Fill in your contact info and select how you want notifications sent. When you're done, select Save.

Keep track of your packages

FedEx Delivery Manager is a great way to track your packages and ensure they get to the right person at the right time. If you use USPS for your package needs, look at its Informed Delivery service.