The updates include improvements to core Android components like WebView, Google Play Services, the Play Store, and Android System Intelligence, focusing on security, privacy, and user experience enhancements.

Google has released the changelog for the March 2025 update, showcasing upcoming features such as an improved 'Cast Options' interface, Adaptive Battery optimizations, and more.

Google Play System updates are pivotal to the Android experience, rolling out each month to bring behind-the-scenes tweaks to enhance functionality and security via core system apps like WebView, Android System Intelligence, Play Services, and Play Store updates.

The timing and consistency of these updates can be somewhat off, and that happens to be the case with February's update. Although my Pixel 8 got the February update early, my OnePlus 12R is only seeing it now.

The same is the case with Android Police News Editor Dallas Thomas, who received the February update on his Pixel 9 Pro and Galaxy S23+ this morning. Elsewhere, SammyFans also echoes the same finding, with the update landing on several Samsung Galaxy devices today.

This comes soon after the tech giant updated its Google System Release Notes page to highlight what's coming with the March 2025 update (improved interface for 'Cast Options' settings, updates about new ways to use Gemini, optimizations for Adaptive Battery functions, and more).

To check whether the new update has landed on your Android device, head to Settings → Security & privacy → System & updates → Google Play system update. If this section says "January 1, 2025," then you should check for updates. If it says "February 1, 2025," you're already on the February update, but you should check for updates regardless. Google often pushes smaller patches on top of the main Play system update.