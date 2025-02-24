The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 elicits many of the same emotions I feel for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s a fine phone without many flaws but doesn’t capture the imagination. It feels like the company was playing it safe. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is mostly unchanged from its predecessor, with the same design and external display size.

If not for the Motorola Razr+ (2024), the Flip 6’s design wouldn’t seem like a dinosaur. Motorola showed us a flip phone can be stylish while still providing functionality. It has a gorgeous 4-inch outer display and a curved, color-matched aluminum frame. It’s also just more fun to use compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, all is not lost, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Samsung’s chance to show it can innovate. Here are 5 features Samsung needs to include on the Z Flip 7 to reclaim its crown.

1 It’s time for Samsung to make the outer display larger

More space for apps and games

I use the 4-inch outer display on my Razr+ more than I thought I would. It’s fantastic for playing mini-games or scrolling through social media quickly. I also enjoy that Motorola extended the screen around the camera array. If something is blocked, I can crop the display area, but for scrolling, it’s a great experience to enjoy the entire 4 inches. I was shocked when Samsung didn’t increase the external display size on the Flip 6, and I think it has to match the Razr+ in 2025.

The outer display on the Flip 6 is a widget hub. Good Lock makes it more useful for apps, but it’s not the experience I get on the Razr+. It’s only a 3.5-inch display with an awkward curve around the camera array, making full-screen applications more challenging. I want Samsung to increase the outer display to at least 4 inches and remove the need to set up Good Lock to use more applications.

2 Wireless DeX needs to make an appearance

An odd Samsung gatekeeping measure

Samsung needs to add wireless DeX to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It’s ridiculous that the fan-favorite feature wasn’t included on the Flip 6, and I never accepted the company’s explanation for why it wasn’t available. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will most likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, providing more than enough power for DeX to function correctly. If Samsung can put DeX on its midrange phones, it can certainly figure out a way to put it on premium foldables costing over $1,000.

It’s more glaring when you consider Motorola’s Smart Connect, a DeX competitor, is available on the Razr+ phones. If Samsung wants a runaway success with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, DeX must be near the top of the list.

3 Silicon-carbide battery

Samsung is rumored to use new battery technology in next year’s Galaxy S26 series, but I’d like to see it a little sooner in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Silicon-carbide battery technology provides better performance from cell sizes similar to lithium-ion batteries. So, even if Samsung kept the Z Flip 7 battery at 4,000mAh, it would result in longer life on a single charge for users. It’s a technology that’s worked well on my OnePlus 13, and I’m excited to see what it can do on folding phones, where batteries are typically smaller due to the form factor.

I’d also enjoy faster charging speeds on the Z Flip 7. 25W is slow compared to the 45W of the Razr+, and if Samsung charges more for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, it needs to at least match the competition from a year ago.

4 Upgraded ultrawide camera

Closer to flagship quality for the price

A main criticism of Samsung’s foldables is always the camera. People are unhappy with the downgrade in photo quality compared to the Galaxy S Ultra devices, especially for the price. Some compromises need to be made to support a folding form factor, but Samsung could quiet some noise by giving us a 50MP ultrawide to match the 50MP primary sensor. Nothing annoys me more than switching lenses and immediately noticing lower-quality photos. Matching sensors alleviates that problem.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn’t take bad photos, but I understand people wanting more impressive performance for the money. It’s not unrealistic for Samsung to upgrade the camera sensors, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 can show the company listens to users when deciding what goes into its smartphones.

5 We didn’t need a price increase

Going back down to $1,000 would be welcome

I’ve never known anyone excited about a smartphone price increase, but I was particularly disappointed when Samsung raised the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s base price to $1,100. I don’t care about the various trade-in offers and carrier discounts available with the phone’s launch; Samsung should bring the price back down to $1,000. It keeps the phone competitive with the Razr+, and I’d look upon the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s advantages more favorably if it were available at the same price.

I thought folding phone prices would decline after a few generations, but the result has been the opposite. I’d love to see the trend reverse, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the ideal candidate for Samsung to keep the flip phones as the most affordable folding option. However, of all my wishes, I’m most doubtful we’ll see a price drop, especially with rumors of a Galaxy Z Flip SE on the horizon. Samsung will claim that’s the affordable option and use that as justification to keep Galaxy Z Flip 7 prices higher.

It’s time for Samsung to shine

I didn’t think we’d see significant changes with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung was too far along in development when it faced backlash over the lackluster modifications made to the Flip and Fold series phones. However, the company would have had plenty of time to make meaningful upgrades to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to showcase that it can still service hardcore fans. I hope the phone doesn’t focus heavily on Galaxy AI but instead proves Samsung can still innovate and dazzle us with new hardware.