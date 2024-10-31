People in the Google ecosystem are fans of the Google Pixel Watch 3. It solves key complaints with the first two models, including size options. Many found the 41mm size too small compared to other smartwatches. The new model is also a more reliable fitness tracker, which is non-negotiable given that it's why many people buy a smartwatch.

Adding a Pixel Watch Ultra to the lineup seems like an obvious next step, given the popularity of the Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. To succeed, Google must match its rivals' features and surpass them where it can. The suggestions below are a start. I want to be surprised by how much a wearable can squeeze into its design.

6 A fully rugged design

Essential for any 'Ultra' product

My biggest complaint about the Pixel Watch is its needlessly exposed glass sides. On an aesthetic level, it makes for a slick product. Practically speaking, watches usually suffer the most impacts on the sides from bumping into doorways or scraping against rocks or barbells. I learned this the hard way, so I always put a case on any new smartwatch.

To target the "Ultra" market of athletes and adventurers, Google needs to implement raised metal edges and tougher materials. Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass aren't enough. Most likely, we're looking at titanium and sapphire, as with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While the Pixel Watch boasts IP68 and 5ATM water resistance ratings, Google must dive-proof any Ultra model to satisfy scuba fans.

5 Extended battery life (without compromises)

Enough to last a weekend hike

The Pixel Watch 3 has a respectable battery life for a general-purpose smartwatch. It lasts about 24 hours with always-on display features active or up to 36 hours or more with Battery Saver on. But it isn't as good as it could be and isn't enough to compete with the two to four days of Apple and Samsung's Ultras, let alone Garmin watches. The Garmin Forerunner 265 can last up to 13 days in general use. The Enduro 3 can manage up to 36.

I don't expect Garmin numbers, but an Ultra should be able to run two or three days without turning off features. Especially the always-on display tech, which is useful in the middle of a workout or for glancing at the time during a meeting. A full week would be wonderful, but that's probably a tall ask while expecting an affordable price.

4 A loud and clear internal speaker

A potential lifesaver

The speaker in the Pixel Watch 3 is weak. That isn't a problem in most circumstances since music, podcasts, and phone calls are better on wireless headphones. Stille, with a watch you might take into the wilderness, a decent speaker is a must, mainly for the loud rescue siren. The speaker on the Apple Watch Ultra can generate an 86-decibel siren, enough to be heard for about 600 feet. Google's speaker tech could potentially mean the difference between life and death for someone, and I don't say that lightly.

There's also a reasonable expectation that an adventure watch should be a standalone device. It should be able to tackle every basic task, even if you need a smartphone for initial setup. When I'm riding my EUC, I should be able to hear navigation cues without a clip-on Bluetooth speaker.

3 Multi-band GPS

Better navigation, more accurate fitness tracking

Single-band GPS is accurate when properly implemented. However, dual-band GPS enhances accuracy in tough situations, such as mountain valleys and urban cores. In some scenarios, dual-band support may be necessary for any kind of location lock.

Ideally, Google could support multiple bands for the world's major satellite networks, including Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS. Realistically, that support would vary based on where you buy your watch and wouldn't matter much. GPS is accessible to Google audiences worldwide. I just appreciate having fallbacks.

2 A larger display

Because knowledge is power

Nirave Gondhia Apple Watch Ultra 2 next to the Apple Watch Series 10

I find it hard to believe that some people think the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is huge. That's nothing compared with the 49mm screen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the 50mm display on some Garmin devices. Even the Galaxy Watch Ultra slots in at 47mm.

Those sizes can feel bulky on your wrist, but they translate into more information, better readability, and quicker access to favorite apps. My current daily watch is the Ultra 2. I love the flexibility of seeing an extended weather forecast while having shortcuts to Spotify, Apple Maps, and Apple Podcasts, among other things. Usually, this is about convenience, but sometimes, messing with menus or pulling your phone out of your pocket isn't feasible. You don't want to do that during an ocean dive or a mountain ascent.

1 Maximum sensor fidelity

Athletes won't settle for less

Google is making significant strides in fitness tracking, but a Pixel Watch Ultra will demand the best accuracy the company can deliver. The main reason is the competition. While you can (and should) nitpick the data from high-end Apple and Garmin devices, they're the gold standards in the industry, so you need to match or exceed them to sway shoppers.

Pro athletes and fitness hobbyists have tough requirements. For example, heart rate measurements must be on-point to get usable zone tracking and calorie burn estimates. Likewise, the gap between 95% blood oxygen and 99% might not mean much to the average person but might mean everything if you're trying to build endurance for a marathon. Better data tends to translate into better performance.

Is there a Pixel Watch Ultra in development?

We aren't aware of a Pixel Watch Ultra being in the works, and Pixel Watch 4 rumors are faint to non-existent. That makes sense. The Pixel Watch 3 was recently released, so follow-up devices could be a year away. They may be so early into development that even Google isn't sure what the final products will look like.

We'll update you if any news emerges, but don't get your hopes up. Google is still trying to figure out a fitness strategy in the wake of its Fitbit takeover. In the meantime, you can use Google Fit with a Google Pixel Watch or link Fit with a Samsung Galaxy Watch.