The Google TV streamer is a worthy successor to the Google Chromecast released in 2020. It features a sleek set-top box similar to the Roku Ultra or Apple TV. It does a good job of cleaning up Google’s previous attempt to deliver a streaming device that competes with the big boys from Roku, NVIDIA, and Amazon.

For some time, users of the Google Chromecast encountered issues such as slow loading times and slow performance. The latest streaming device remedies this with handy features such as more RAM and storage, Find My Remote, and Google Home Support. However, as someone who has used streaming devices since the Roku DVP, I feel some features would make Google’s latest streaming device even better.

A more modern and standard connection like Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7

While the latest Wi-Fi protocol is unnecessary for smooth streaming, including Wi-Fi 6 or 7 would be a good idea for future-proofing at the $99 price tag. The Google TV Streamer relies on Wi-Fi 5, released in 2013, which is outdated by today’s standards and three generations behind the latest protocol.

Competitors like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Roku Ultra support the 6GHz wireless band and the newer Wi-Fi 6, which is ideal for minimizing congestion and preventing device drop. This is especially important if you add several devices to a Wi-Fi network. However, the device still delivers high video quality, and 4K content like Our Planet and Ripley loads swiftly in Ultra HD on Wi-Fi connections.

5 More ports

Fewer ports compared to other streaming devices

The Google TV Streamer has three main ports: HDMI 2.1 for video/audio output, USB-C for power or additional external storage, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack for networking. This is modest compared to the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, which features two USB 3.0 ports for external storage, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI 2.0 port.

Given Google TV Streamer’s set-top box form factor, I would love to see a dedicated USB-C or USB-A port for connecting accessories, peripherals, and drives. The only consolation is that it supports a USB-C OTG cable connection for additional functionality. So, users with several USB devices can take advantage of this by using USB-C with several ports to connect their devices instead of a single OTG Y-cable.

4 More gaming-focused features

Average processor and limited games

While the Google TV Streamer supports cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and some Android games, that’s where the good part ends. As a premium streaming device, it would be nice if it had dedicated hardware like the Tegra X1+ processor found in the NVIDIA TV Shield Pro, which allows users to turn it into a small gaming console.

Also, you will likely notice a junkier and slower response when using a controller, plus choppy frame rates, most likely because of the average MediaTek MT8698 SoC processor. Its choice of games is also limited, with a focus only on Android TV titles.

3 A feature-rich remote

Basic remote control

It is disappointing that a premium device like the Google TV Streamer does not have a backlit or rechargeable remote. While it has some handy features, like a lost remote feature and buttons for functions like voice control, home screen, mute, and back, adding a backlit mode would give users more control.

For example, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro has backlit buttons that turn on automatically when you pick it up, which is ideal if you want to change channels or apps in the darkness. Similarly, you won’t find rewind or forward buttons, as you will find on Fire TV or Roku devices.

2 Ad-free experience

There is no way to escape ads completely

After creating a wonderful interface with personalized recommendations, Google decided to fill it with ads. The home screen is awash with adverts, and some of the suggested content are ads that encourage you to subscribe to select services.

The Google TV Streamer has an “apps-only mode” that removes almost all the ads and clutter from the home screen. The only caveat is that it may limit access to the Google Assistant and Google Home Integration tabs.

The apps-only mode doesn’t completely stop ads.

1 A hands-free voice control

No way to access Google Assistant without a remote

As a pricier and an upgrade to the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer should have a hands-free voice control Google Assistant feature. Competitors like Fire TV, NVidia Shield, and Roku Ultra have hands-free voice control features, which makes the Google TV Streamer look inferior to them.

To use voice commands, you must press and hold the mic button on your remote. Alternatively, you can use a smart speaker.

Google TV Streamer could blow away other streaming devices

With better Google Home support, faster performance, more storage, and more RAM, the Google TV Streamer is a solid successor to Google Chromecast. It has all the torque needed to give heavy hitters from Roku and Amazon a run for their money. However, as a next-generation streamer, including or adding some of the above features will make it more formidable.