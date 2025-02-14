What is the best way to transform your TV? A streaming device. These handy devices connect smart and regular TVs to the best streaming services, opening up an unlimited world of apps, shows, and movies. They have intuitive interfaces that are seamless to navigate, and they receive regular software and security updates to keep your experience convenient, smooth, and safe.

Choosing the right streaming device for your needs can be a tough nut to crack. Several options are available, from premium sticks to affordable boxes, each supporting different services and features. This guide is here to help. If you are like me, you love your existing TV but do not like the interface or want to access more services and apps unavailable in your smart TV’s app store. Here are the main features I look for when shopping for the ideal streaming device.

7 Video and audio quality

4K and HDR support

The best modern streaming experiences are about picture quality and sound quality. As such, when shopping for a streaming device, I check if the device supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos for enhanced visuals and sound. 4K support means considerably detailed textures, sharper images, and enhanced color accuracy, while HDR support delivers more lifelike and natural images. It also provides more details in shadows and colors, making images more vibrant.

Some premium streaming devices offer advanced video formats, like Dolby Vision or HDR10+. Frame rates also play a critical role in smooth video playback. Models with 120fps or 60fps provide better performance for fast-paced content like games and sports. On the other hand, Dolby Atmos delivers immersive sounds that make you feel like you are part of the action, leading to a more enhanced viewing experience.

6 Streaming stick or a streaming box?

Each has its perks depending on your needs

There are two main types of streaming devices when it comes to form factor: small sticks or dongles around the size of a lighter and small boxes approximately the size of a small round coaster. Initially, streaming boxes were more popular because they were more powerful and offered more features than their smaller counterparts.

However, the gap between the two has since been reduced, and the latest streaming sticks can do almost anything that streaming boxes can. If you want a portable option that doesn’t take up much space around your TV, a streaming stick is your best bet. If portability is not an issue and you want a streaming device with an Ethernet port, a streaming box will be a good idea.

5 Compatibility with existing platforms

Consider your smart home devices

The next feature I check is compatibility with my existing systems. Is it compatible with my TV’s HDMI input, operating system, or internet connection? There are different HDMI versions, such as HDMI 2.0, which supports 4K resolutions at 60Hz, and HDMI 2.1, which supports 8K resolutions at 120Hz, HDR, and eARC. I ensure that my TV supports the HDMI version required for peak performance.

When it comes to the operating system, streaming devices running on Roku OS, iOS, Android, or other systems offer different services and apps. They also integrate with various smart home gadgets. To be safe on the safe side, pick one that suits your needs for convenience. For instance, Apple TV connects seamlessly to other Apple smart home gadgets. If you have an iPhone, you can use it as a game controller or remote control with an Apple TV. Similarly, Amazon Fire TV integrates smoothly with Alexa-powered smart home devices.

Another example is the Google TV Streamer. It supports voice control through Google Assistant, allowing you to search for content, control playback, and manage your smart home gadgets on the Google ecosystem. It is the ideal streaming device for anyone who has invested heavily in Google services, such as an Android phone or TV.

As an Apple One user, I find the Apple TV 4K useful. I enjoy using it as a smart home hub that acts as a multipurpose entertainment center. Check if the device is compatible with your internet connection type. Some support Ethernet, while others support Wi-Fi, so be sure before you buy.

4 An easy-to-navigate Interface

It should be simple to use and set up

A streaming device’s interface can break or make user experiences. A friendly and easy-to-use interface makes setting up your device and tracking your apps easier. That’s why I avoid devices with convoluted interfaces and go for those with interfaces that allow me to navigate or find content seamlessly.

It should have a clutter-free layout with an easy-to-customize home screen. This way, you can organize your apps or services depending on how often you use them, making it seamless to jump in without endless scrolling. A simple interface also means you can easily switch between apps, making long TV shows with hundreds of episodes more enjoyable.

3 Content availability and variation

Consider your content needs and diversity

While some devices offer access to a few thousand movies and shows, others, like Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Apple TV, offer access to over one million TV shows and movies. The content is from popular streaming platforms such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. You can also look for devices with access to free and paid services to discover new content without spending a fortune.

Compatibility with different streaming apps and services is another important aspect I do not overlook when looking for a streaming device. For example, if you often buy content from Google Play or iTunes, ensure that the streaming device you purchase supports the content. This is because Google Play Store content can only be played on Nvidia and Roku devices. Similarly, you can only access content from iTunes on Apple TV.

If you enjoy gaming and prefer a device that allows you to stream movies and games, consider devices that support gaming features like NVIDIA’s Shield TV Pro or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The former provides access to movies, TV shows, and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, a cloud gaming service. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing you to seamlessly stream games like Fallout 76 directly via your TV without a gaming console.

2 Voice assistant and control

Control your TV conveniently

Typing a movie name like Dr. Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb using a remote can be tedious. To avoid such experiences, I ensure that every streaming device I buy has voice control features like Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri. The features are accessible via a dedicated button on most streaming device remotes.

Moreover, some models allow you to access voice assistants hand-free without touching a button. For example, the Roku Express 4K has an Amazon-exclusive feature known as the first-edition Voice Remote Pro. It allows you to control your TV with your voice without a remote control. All you do is give it a voice command like “watch 24,” and it takes you to the TV show. You can use the voice assistant feature to search for content, control music playback, manage smart devices on the network, or launch apps. Others can answer general questions about the weather or sports results.

Compatibility is also important. Google TV Streamer allows you to manage various Google Home devices. Fire TV works well with Alexa-powered smart home devices, Roku with Roku smart home equipment, and Apple TV 4K integrates seamlessly with HomeKit.

1 Connectivity and networking

Stable internet connections for streaming high-quality content lag-free

Source: Justin Ward / Android Police

A reliable streaming device should have solid connectivity and networking options. I look for devices with Wi-Fi 6 or at least Wi-Fi 5 support for better streaming performance and faster speeds when simultaneously handling several devices or services. The robust Wi-Fi protocol reduces latency and boosts bandwidth, ensuring hassle-free and smooth streaming.

Some have Ethernet ports, which allow you to hardwire internet connections, which are usually faster than wireless connections. Bluetooth connectivity is another vital factor I look for. It is important for connecting speakers, headphones, and other accessories wirelessly and seamlessly for a great audio experience.

Happy streaming

Although all streaming devices can make regular TVs smart or connect smart TVs to more streaming services and smart home features, they offer different user experiences. They do almost the same thing but in various packages, platforms, and ways. In a world full of options, I can pick the right streaming device for my entertainment setup by focusing on the features mentioned above. This allows me to enjoy my favorite movies, shows, and music.