Google Drive is a dominant player in cloud storage. Still, OneDrive has been gaining popularity among professionals, Microsoft 365 subscribers, and Windows users. Although Google nailed the basics with simplicity and class-leading download and upload speeds, OneDrive is a step ahead in terms of privacy, security, and flexibility.

Even though I prefer Google's ecosystem, several OneDrive features hooked me on Microsoft's cloud storage platform on all my devices, including my go-to budget Android phone. Here are the top OneDrive features Google Drive needs to steal to earn my loyalty (and subscription dollars).

6 Personal Vault

Adds an extra layer of security over confidential files

Many of us keep essential documents, presentations, spreadsheets, and media files in cloud storage accounts, allowing convenient access from all our devices. OneDrive comes with an excellent add-on called Personal Vault. It's a separate digital cabinet in your OneDrive account that requires a strong authentication method to access the data.

I use Private Vault all the time. It houses my personal identification documents, private work files, and other confidential data. The best part is that it works across all platforms. I have peace of mind even when I hand over my PC or laptop to someone. Since Google Drive integrates well with other Google Workspace apps, it could use a similar feature to protect private user files.

Prevents unauthorized access

Google Drive offers an option to set restricted access to specific people (email addresses). OneDrive gives you more flexibility and control when sharing files among team members and friends. For example, when you generate a sharing link, you can protect it with a password to prevent the data from getting into the wrong hands.

When I share a travel album with friends, sales data and bank statements with my accountant, and customer data with other team members, I protect it with a password and only share the same credentials with relevant people. This feature is essential for consumers and professionals, and it's one that Google Drive should consider adopting.

Along with password protection, OneDrive can set an expiration date for shared links. Even if your shared password gets into the wrong hands, you can ensure the link expires after some time and keep the data protected from prying eyes. I mostly set a duration of 24 hours and ask the recipients to view and download files in a specific timeframe.

Google could implement these security add-ons as a part of its Google One subscription. This would be an attractive initiative for paying subscribers and might encourage free Google Drive users to opt for a Google One plan.

3 PDF editing

A handy PDF editor built-in

While OneDrive and Google Drive offer a PDF editor, OneDrive's PDF editor has better features. Google Drive's PDF editor only lets you annotate files. If you want to sign, add comments, extract pages, and make other edits, you'll use a third-party PDF editor. Going back and forth between apps doesn't result in a seamless experience.

In comparison, OneDrive has a built-in feature-rich PDF editor. You can bookmark pages, change their appearance for a better reading setup, extract pages, merge pages, insert a comment, add notes and images, and date and sign it without leaving the app. When viewing sales data or bank statements, I don't have to use another app to point out important numbers and make changes.

2 Biometric support

A must-have for any cloud storage app

Google doesn't offer biometric protection on the Google Drive mobile and tablet apps. It's a must-have feature for a digital safe that carries our personal files. OneDrive lets you authenticate your identity by Face ID on iPhone or fingerprint on Android.

If you use OneDrive on the web or the desktop, use Private Vault (as discussed in the first section) for identity verification.

1 1TB plans

The perfect sweet spot for the majority

Your 15GB free Google Drive is divided between Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Google offers a 100GB plan for $2 per month and a 200GB plan for $3 per month. However, when you reach the 200GB mark (which is easy if you upload a lot of 4K videos on Google Photos), you must upgrade to a 2TB plan at $10 per month. There isn't a 500GB or 1TB plan in between (there is a Google Workspace Individual plan with 1TB space, but it's aimed at business users and professionals).

Microsoft integrates OneDrive with its existing Microsoft 365 plans. It offers 1TB of storage, class-leading Office desktop apps, ad-free Outlook email, and other perks. The pricing starts at $7 per month for Microsoft 365 Home. The deal is even better with the Microsoft 365 Family plan ($10 per month). You can invite six people, and each member gets 1TB of cloud storage.

A 1TB cloud storage hits the sweet spot for many users, and Google should consider introducing another storage tier.

Ok, Google! Poach these OneDrive add-ons

With its innovative features and privacy add-ons, OneDrive raises the bar for cloud storage. Although Google is leading the race, it's time for the search giant to take notes from Microsoft to keep users like me firmly in their camp. Since the competition for cloud storage is heating up, it will be interesting to see how Google responds to a challenge.

