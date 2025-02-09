One compelling feature of Google Pixel devices is that they get new features every quarter through Pixel Drops. These drops add features to flagship Pixel phones and budget-focused A-Series phones. They also add features to Pixel watches, buds, and tablets, though most features usually apply to phones. Some Pixel Drops have been more impactful than others, but there’s at least one feature most users find somewhat impactful. Another Pixel Drop is coming soon, and here’s what I’d love to see in that drop.

5 More robust EQ controls

I love my Pixel Buds. They’re not the best earbuds available, but they have many great features that make them the best earbuds for me. I love the touch controls that work without fail, the multipoint connectivity, and their smart features. However, the sound is not the best, and dedicated EQ settings would make it better. I use Wavelet to help me get better EQ settings for my Pixel Buds Pro and make them sound better. I wouldn’t need to use Wavelet if the Pixel Buds app had EQ settings. I think better settings would make Pixel Buds more popular to the general consumer.

4 Native flashlight brightness controls

iPhones have a feature that allows you to change the flashlight’s brightness. This is helpful if you’re in the dark and want to turn up the flashlight to look for something or turn it down so that you don’t wake someone when you’re going to bed. Google only allows you to turn the flashlight on and off, not adjust the brightness. This can be an issue, especially if it makes the default brightness 50%, like on the Pixel 8. A simple brightness control would make the flashlight more flexible for any situation.

This idea could be translated to the Pixel Watches. Pixel Watches use their screen as a flashlight and only have a single brightness level. There’s a red version for better night vision, but it’s not super useful because it’s so dim. Giving users the option to adjust the brightness would make it more useful in more situations.

3 Better battery features

While Pixel phones have some battery insights, they’re not extensive. Pixels show you how your battery level has changed over time and what apps use the battery, but not much else. There is no insight into the number of cycles the battery has gone through, its current estimated capacity, or a battery health metric. These missing features make it hard to determine how a device’s battery is doing and if issues need to be serviced or replaced. Users can use third-party apps to see this information, but it would be better if this information were baked in.

I also think a battery tile for Pixel Watches would be helpful. I love the battery widget on phones to see the battery life on other Bluetooth devices, which works best with other Pixel devices. If I’m charging my watch or Pixel Buds in another room, I can see how close to full they are. However, the inverse isn’t true. I can’t use my watch to check my battery level when my phone is charging. I know it’s small and niche, but it would improve the Pixel interoperability and make it a more complete ecosystem.

2 Better home screen customization

Google added home screen customization features to Pixel phones with Android 11. The features allowed you to change the style, which had groupings of fonts, notification icons, app shapes, and coloring. When phones were updated to Android 12, many of these settings were removed and have never returned. Material You was introduced with Android 12, which helped make home screen theming more uniform. However, we have never seen the return of font, notification icon, or app icon shape customization, which is a shame.

I’d love it if Google brought back some or all of these customization options. I loved switching up the font of my clock and app names or the shape of the app icons on my home screen to refresh the look of my phone. Changing my wallpaper and Material You theming helps, but the ability to change more would help my phone feel fresh and new when I swap the look around.

Also, Google needs to follow what Apple did and force app icons to conform to Material You. We’re onto the fourth version of Android that has Material You, and I still see app icons that do not conform to it. Material You is supposed to give your entire home screen a uniform look. These non-confomring apps stick out like a sore thumb. It shouldn’t be hard to do better than Apple, so make it happen and make everyone happy, Google.

Google, please let us move the search bar and the At a Glance widget. I like that they’re there and use them a lot, but I’d love to move them so that they don’t block the faces in my wallpaper. It’s so simple. Let us do it, pretty please.

1 Bring new features to older devices

It feels like, these days, most new phones are not much of a hardware upgrade. Each generation is slightly different, but the hardware looks largely the same, and the internal specs are not that different. Manufacturers like Google add new features through software, but they keep it to the new devices. They say it’s because there are hardware restrictions, but it seems like a thinly veiled excuse to make users buy new devices.

However, with its commitment to keeping Pixel phones with Tensor chips around longer, Google should backport newer features to older devices. Features like Gemini Nano, Add Me, and Pixel Screenshots don’t seem to have strict hardware requirements that require newer hardware. While they may run slightly worse on older devices, it’d still be nice to have the feature. I think it would earn Google good faith with users who have mixed experiences with Pixel devices.

Drop us some new features

Pixel Drops make Pixel devices better, with new and exciting features. I think the features listed here would be great to include in the next Pixel Drop. While you wait, check out these Android 15 tips and tricks to make your phone better.