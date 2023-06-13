Google finally released its quarterly feature drop for Pixel phones just a little behind schedule. This time around, the company surprised us with a new feature drop altogether. Apart from bundling its updates for Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch, the company is also launching a number of Fitbit features, rolling out from this week onwards to a variety of Fitbit’s excellent fitness trackers.

The most visible change to your Fitbit tracker is likely going to be the addition of three new clock faces. Google is adding new designs to the Fitbit app gallery, allowing you to pick from a bigger variety. This tweak is going live on the Charge 5, the Luxe, and the Inspire 3. On the Sense 2 and Versa 4, you will be able to change watch faces by long pressing the home screen — something you might have heard of if you’ve looked at the Google Pixel Watch and other Wear OS devices. A previously Charge 5-exclusive watch face is also making its way to the Luxe and Inspire 3.

On the Charge 5, the Luxe, and the Inspire 3, it’s also going to be easier to access any and all exercise modes you can choose from. The exercise menu will now offer all workout modes that are available on Fitbit, keeping your most recently used ones at the top for easier access. You will no longer have to open the Fitbit app on your phone to adjust the list.

A tweak to menstrual health tracking is also meant to make it easier to leave your phone behind. On the Sense 2 and the Versa 4, it is now possible to log and edit cycle states and see information at a glance, all without opening the Fitbit app on your phone.

Notifications on fitness trackers are now more easily readable in more languages, with support for right-to-left text rolling out. This is available for the Sense 2, the Versa 4, the Charge 5, the Luxe, and the Inspire 3.

Menstural health on the left and Daily Readiness on the right

Fitbit Premium subscribers are in for a more visible placement of their Daily Readiness Score. Google is light on the details, but you’ll be able to access it more easily on any Fitbit smartwatch or tracker going forward.

Google is rolling out these tweaks starting this week, so it might take some time until it hits your devices. It may take some time until the changes are live for everyone, though.