Summary High-resolution renders of the Pixel 8a have been leaked, showcasing the phone in four colors from all angles.

The Pixel 8a is expected to feature major upgrades, such as a 120Hz OLED panel and Google's latest Tensor G3 chip.

However, these improvements may come at a cost, as the Pixel 8a could see a $50 price increase compared to its predecessor.

Over the last few years, unreleased Pixel phones have leaked months before their official unveiling. It's the same story with the Pixel 8a, which has been detailed multiple times over the last few months. With the phone purportedly due for an I/O 2024 debut next month, its leaks have only picked up pace. A recent render leak showed off the phone in all four of its colors, though they were of poor quality. A new leak fixes that, showcasing the Pixel 8a from multiple angles in all the colors that Google plans to offer it in.

@MysteryLupin has shared high-resolution renders of the Pixel 8a in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint colors. They appear to be marketing renders, showcasing the phone from all possible angles. We cannot confirm the authenticity of these images, but they seem to be the real deal.

The pictures don't reveal anything new about Google's next mid-ranger, though they are of better quality than previous leaked images. The Pixel 8a will supposedly look like the baby Pixel 8, with more rounded corners than its predecessors.

Close

Typically, Google has kept a Pixel color exclusive to its online store in the US. The company could do the same with the Pixel 8a's green shade, which could apparently be called Mint.

The Pixel 8a could pack some big upgrades

Source: SmartPrix

Based on all the leaks so far, Google is preparing some significant upgrades for the Pixel 8a. Apparently, the phone will switch to a 120Hz OLED panel capable of hitting a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, bringing it on par with the best budget Android phones. It will also use Google's latest Tensor G3 chip, which brings notable performance and efficiency improvements. The latter should help with battery life, especially since Google's budget Pixel phones are frequently criticized for their average (or poor) battery life.

However, these improvements will come at a cost. The Pixel 8a is supposedly getting a $50 price hike over its predecessor. If true, this would be the second consecutive year that Google has increased the price of its mid-range Pixel.

With Google's yearly developer conference less than a month away, expect the Pixel 8a leaks to pick up speed in the coming days and weeks.