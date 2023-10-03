Summary Pixel 8 leaks have surged ahead of Google's Made by Google event, with unboxing videos and detailed images of the device being shared online.

A new blue shade called "Bay" will be marketed for the Pixel 8 Pro, showcased in leaked photos that highlight the phone's slim bezels and revamped camera app.

Leaked camera samples from the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro indicate impressive detail and minimal noise, though the quality may improve further with software updates after the phone's launch.

Google announced its yearly Made by Google event for October 4 in late August. Since then, the floodgates to the Pixel 8 leaks have opened in full force, with the device leaking in great detail every passing day. In the last 24 hours alone, a Pixel 8 unboxing video has popped up online, highlighting its rounded corners. A Pixel 8 Pro unboxing video also appeared soon after. With just over 24 hours left for Google to unveil its 2023 Pixels, the leaks keep flowing, showcasing the Pixel 8 Pro's low-light imaging capabilities, its new Blue "Bay" color, and more.

The first set of leaks comes from Brandon Lee, highlighting the Pixel 8 Pro's new blue shade that Google will presumably market as "Bay." One of the captured photos is of the boot screen, which puts the spotlight on the phone's super slim and symmetrical bezels. Another set of images posted by Brandon is of the Pixel 8, showing off the available wallpapers and the revamped Google Camera app.

In response to a post, Lee confirmed the Pixel 8 will use an optical fingerprint scanner and not an ultrasonic unit as seen on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The YouTuber also posted photos of the Device Info HW app running on the Pixel 8 Pro, revealing the Tensor G3's key specs. The SoC appears set to feature a 9-core CPU, with 1x Cortex-A3, four Cortex-A715, and four low-power Cortex-A510 cores. It will be fabricated on Samsung's 4nm LPP processor, featuring a peak clock speed of 2.91GHz. For comparison, the previous two Tensor chips featured an 8-core CPU and used four low-power Cortex-A55 cores.

The most intriguing leak comes from @PBKreviews, the same person who previously uploaded the Pixel 8's unboxing video. He shared some Pixel 8 and 8 Pro camera samples, including some with low-light shots with and without Night Sight enabled.

Before judging the quality of the images, remember that X compresses all photos and videos uploaded on the platform. Plus, the phone is likely running a pre-release firmware, and Google could make further improvements with software updates once the phone launches.

That's not to say the images don't look good, though. They seem to pack an impressive amount of details with minimal noise. With over 24 hours left for the Made by Google event, expect more Pixel 8 leaks to pop up before then.