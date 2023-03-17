For as robust as modern mobile networks are, dropped calls and lost signal are still very much a reality for way too many of us. Recently, chipmakers like Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung have all been working towards a connectivity target that could prevent dropped calls once and for all: satellites. Now the FCC is getting involved, and the group proposed a new regulatory framework today that would allow wireless companies to use satellites to provide cell service in areas where traditional networks might not be up for the challenge.

The proposal suggests “a framework through which satellite operators collaborating with terrestrial service providers would be able to obtain FCC Authorization to operate space stations on certain currently licensed, flexible use spectrum allocated to terrestrial services.”

More plainly, it’s suggesting that some rules and guidelines are put in place that would allow your mobile carrier to get FCC approval to work with a satellite operator. While your phone would normally connect to its traditional, terrestrial network, if you ended up somewhere where no signal was available it might switch to a satellite connection.

It wouldn’t just be a free-for-all; the FCC would offer guidance and rules on how and when that transition would take place. Your carrier would also have to lease that satellite action for a specific area. The FCC suggested a few options might be remote places like the middle of the Chihuahuan desert or the Unita mountains in Utah.

The concept is one we've been hearing about for a while now. Back in August Elon Musk hopped on stage with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to announce a partnership between SpaceX and the un-carrier. AST Spacemobile and Lynk have also announced plans to provide satellite cell coverage. The FCC’s announcement is essentially saying that there are going to be some rules on how that happens, and it’s working on figuring those out.

One issue it also has to solve is how satellite coverage would work with giving a user access to something like 911 or emergency alerts on services — the FCC is currently seeking comment from involved parties about what that might look like.

While there’s still a long way to go, today’s announcement also includes a vote where all the commissioners in attendance approved the notice of proposed rule making, with many issuing statements of their support after the vote. While we aren’t all way there yet, we’re one step closer to a reality with no more dropped calls.