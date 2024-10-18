Key Takeaways The FCC has mandated that every phone sold in the US must be compatible with hearing aids.

Hearing aids and Android phones don’t always play nice together. One reason is that different Android brands use various hardware and software (on top of Android). Google’s ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids) protocol tried to address this, but it’s still not as smooth as with iPhones. Now, the FCC is stepping in to ensure better compatibility, making it mandatory for all Android phones (and iPhones) in the US to work with hearing aids.

The FCC announced in a press release on Thursday that it has adopted a new regulation that will require all smartphones to be compatible with hearing aid devices (via Android Authority). “With this change, the 48 million Americans with hearing loss will be able to choose among the same mobile phone models that are available to all consumers,” the commission said.

Most modern Android phones are already compatible with hearing aids. For instance, every Google Pixel model after the Pixel 3 and 3 XL supports them, and the same goes for the Galaxy S9 series and newer. Samsung’s foldable lineup (Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 2, and newer) and budget A series phones (Galaxy A21s, A51, A71, and newer) also work with hearing aids.

The new regulation requires both Android and iPhones to ditch proprietary Bluetooth standards that might mess with hearing aid compatibility. The FCC is making sure all phones support universal connectivity with hearing aids, including over-the-counter devices and hearables.

FCC also outlined volume control requirements

Smartphone makers will have to follow new rules for volume control, so users can turn up the sound without it getting distorted. This is meant to help everyone, not just those with severe hearing loss, hear more clearly.

Additionally, companies will need to update their product labels to include information about hearing aid compatibility, requirements for telecoil or Bluetooth connections, and conversation gain, which tells you how loud a phone can get while still following the volume rules.