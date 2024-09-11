What if, when you signed up for a new internet service, you actually knew what you were getting and how much it cost, rather than getting caught in a maze of promotional rates, incomplete speed information, and unnecessary add-ons? Luckily, as of April 2024, big ISPs began displaying Broadband Consumer Fact labels with accurate pricing information, including promotional rates, clear internet speed expectations, and additional fees.

While some people only have one or two options for internet providers, more options are coming from 5G home internet providers like Verizon and T-Mobile, satellite providers like Starlink, local fixed wireless access providers, and, of course, fiber. Knowing what you’re getting before signing up can not only help you save money, but find a provider that offers the speed you need.

What are the FCC's Broadband Consumer Labels?

Easy-to-read broadband information

Using a design recognized by many from the backs of food packaging, Broadband Consumer Labels make it quick and easy to see what an internet plan includes, how much it costs, and what kind of limitations you can expect, such as realistic speed expectations. These labels apply to both mobile and fixed providers, so you should be able to directly compare options from the likes of T-Mobile and Xfinity.

Starting on April 10, 2024, big ISPs began displaying their broadband facts labels alongside their plans, or providing links to see them — you may need to enter your address to see these labels, as availability can vary by location. Smaller ISPs with less than 100,000 subscribers had some extra time to implement these labels with a deadline of October 10, 2024.

Big or small, with these labels in place, you only need to parse a few aspects to understand what you're buying. And if your ISP isn’t providing accurate information or displaying the label, you can even file a complaint against that provider with the FCC.

How to read Broadband Labels

Find your price and all associated fees

Starting at the very top of the label, you should see the name of the ISP as well as the plan name. Moving down, you’ll see pricing information with the monthly price, as well as any promotion information. Many ISPs offer a lower introductory rate, and this will show you exactly how long it lasts and what the price will be after. If you’re well-versed in these promotions, you could use them to save without getting caught off guard by a bill increase.

Next, you’ll see any additional fees associated with the plan. This is where you’ll find things like equipment rental costs or add-ons. You’ll also see information such as one-time activation fees, government fees and taxes, as well as late fees and early termination fees. It’s nice that you don’t need to wait until your first bill to know what you’ll actually be paying for your internet service.

Get the performance figures before you sign up

Moving down, we get to the speed section, which tells customers what kind of download speed, upload speed, and latency they can expect.

If you’ve run a speed test on your connection, you may have noticed that upload speeds are significantly lower than download speeds. Cable ISPs needed to choose how many of their resources they’d dedicate to things like cable TV, telephone, download, and upload. In most cases, upload speed gets the short end of the stick, and this setup generally works well, until you want to livestream or back up to the cloud.

Streaming HD video to the likes of Twitch or YouTube doesn’t require a ton of bandwidth, but if you share your internet connection with your family, you may find it struggling to keep up. This can also include things like work meetings when you’re sharing your screen. Cloud backups generally aren’t as affected since they happen in the background, but if you’re trying to offload a heap of large files to an online server, you’ll notice the low speeds.

For the most part, fiber internet solves the upload problem with symmetrical download and upload speeds. Fiber isn't available to everyone, but coverage is growing with carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile expanding fiber coverage, and Verizon even buying Frontier to expand its footprint. Cable providers are also working quickly to implement upgraded modem technology to further improve speeds without needing to run new wires to your home.

Last, but not least, if you’ve got a data usage cap, you’ll find it in the next section down. This is especially important on mobile, but a lot of ISPs have a data cap to prevent abuse of their plans, such as seeding torrent files or using your home internet as a server.

These caps are typically high enough that you shouldn’t need to worry about them, but if you’re a cord-cutter and watch a lot of HD video, it could be an issue. This section can be very helpful for mobile phone plans, as a lot of prepaid plans are called unlimited, but are actually very limited.

Choose the right plan with accurate information

Providers are easier to compare with these labels

If you’re trying to find the best option for home internet in your area, these labels are a good place to start. With download speed, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got enough speed for everyone in your home to browse, download, and stream. Streaming and browsing are fairly lightweight, with even 4K video streams only needing around 25Mbps.

Large downloads, however, like video games, could benefit greatly from faster speed. If you’ve got a fast connection, like 1Gbps or higher, your games could download in a fraction of the time while still having enough bandwidth to stream while it downloads. If you're getting something faster than 1Gbps, you'll probably want one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers to go with it, or to find a provider that offers one.

For most people, internet speed isn't hugely important, with basic packages typically offering enough to stream and browser without issue. Still, being informed about these labels can help you know exactly what you're buying. If you see an offer that seems too good to be true on a new internet service, you can find out just what corners are being cut, and if there are any surprise fees waiting to sneak up on you.